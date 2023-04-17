Astros Unload on Blue Jays, 9-2

One day after embarassing themselves in a 9-1 home loss to the Rangers in Bizarro world, a different Astros team showed up tonight to restore the Universe to its proper balance.

As if they were taking out their frustrations, the Astros exploded for seven glorious runs to start the game. It was a slugfest. Even the outs were loud against Jays starter Kevin Gausman, and some of the loudest hits were by bats that have been mostly quiet so far this year.

It started with a single by lead-off Mauricio Dubon. How long can he keep this up? Alex Bregman hit a long out to center, followed by a walk to Yordan Alvarez.

Clean-up Jose Abreu finally played the part after a slow start this year, clearing the bases with a double off the 409-foot sign in center field. Kyle Tucker then walked, and Jeremy Peña reached first on a catcher's interference.

Rookie Corey Julks then doubled home two runs, followed by the killer blow, a three-run homer by struggling Jake Meyers.

In the second inning, the Jays did manage to get one back on a homer by Matt Chapman. But Julks answered in the third with a solo homer of his own. It’s gonna be hard to put this kid back on the farm.

JULKS TO THE PUMP! ⛽️ pic.twitter.com/QYggghkCjZ — Houston Astros (@astros) April 18, 2023

The Astros added another run in the sixth on a Dubon sac fly that scored Meyers, who singled to lead off the inning and reached third on a Martin Maldonado single.

The Jays managed another run in the eighth when Santiago Espinal, subbing for Bo Bichette, took Seth Martinez to the Conoco Phillips sign in left field.

Martinez followed Phil Maton, who threw two perfect innings after Astros starter Cristian Javier left the game after the fifth inning. Maton has not allowed a run all season and struck out four of the six batters he faced tonight.

Cristian Javier got the win, pitching five innings, allowing one run, three hits, two walks, with five strikeouts. However, George Springer had three long flies to center over 100MPH that were just long outs.

Fun facts: Yordan Alvarez scored from first on the Jose Abreu double in the first inning. Of 138 runners this year who scored from first on a double, Alvarez had the seventh-fastest time from first to home.

When Corey Julks starts, the Astros have a record of 8-2.

Rookie CoreyJulks and Jake Meyers accounted for six of the Astros' nine runs with three each.

Mamas, make sure your children grow up to be Bregmans.

The Astros offense managed nine runs on nine hits and three walks. There were three doubles and two homers.

The Astros and Jays go at it again at 7:10. Jose Urquidy takes on Chris Bassitt.

