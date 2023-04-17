Game 17 Thread. April 17, 2023, 7:10 CT. Blue Jays @ Astros

The Astros are 7-9 so far and have only won one series all year. This is starting to get old.

Last night’s game was the worst. An error by gold glove shortstop Jeremy Pena turned into five unearned runs and a grand slam by Astros nemesis Marcus Semien on the way to an embarrassing 9-1 loss to the Mall Cops.

Tonight, the Astros try to turn it around against the talented and powerful, 10-6 Toronto Blue Jays. Cristian Javier goes against the the Jays ace, Kevin Gausman. It’s not a good day to quit smoking.

Chas McCormick is missing his third game after having eye problems Friday.

Here are the lineups and media access information.