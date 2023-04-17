Astros Prospect Report: April 16th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (5-9) won 6-3 (BOX SCORE)

France started for Sugar Land and was dominant tossing 5 no-hit innings with 7 strikeouts. Sugar Land got on the board in the 4th inning on a Kessinger 3 run HR, his first of the year. Sugar Land got 2 more runs in the 7th on a Leon 2 run double. Leon added a sac fly in the 9th as well. Tamarez allowed 2 runs in the 9th but Paredes was able to come on and get the save.

Note: France has 14 K in 9.2 innings this season.

J.P. France , RHP: 5.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 7 K (WIN)

5.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 7 K (WIN) Austin Davis , LHP: 0.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 0 K

0.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 0 K Ty Buttrey , RHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Misael Tamarez , RHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

2.0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 K Enoli Paredes, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 K (SAVE)

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (3-6) won 11-5 (BOX SCORE)

Hooks got the offense going in the first with a Hamilton RBI double. In the 2nd inning, they got a run on a Wagner RBI single. Whitcomb added to the lead in the third inning with a 2 run HR, his 2nd HR of the season. The offense continued to hit getting a solo HR in the 5th from Schreiber and a Stevens 2 run double and Whitcomb sac fly in the 6th. Macuare got the start and was great tossing 4 scoreless innings with 5 strikeouts. Whitcomb added another 2 run HR in the 8th inning. Melendez allowed 3 runs over 3.2 innings in relief. Wagner added a solo HR in the 9th, his 5th hit of the game. Gomez retired the final three to close it out.

Note: Wagner is hitting .429 with 2 2B, 2 HR this season.

Angel Macuare , RHP: 4.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K

4.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K Jaime Melendez , RHP: 3.2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 3 K (WIN)

3.2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 3 K (WIN) Jonathan Sprinkle , RHP: 0.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 K

0.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 K Cesar Gomez, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (3-4) lost 4-3 (BOX SCORE)

Batista started for Asheville and allowed 2 runs over 5 innings while striking out 7. Dezenzo put Asheville on the board in the 3rd with an RBI single. Blubaugh pitched in relief and allowed 2 runs over 3 innings. Borden got a run back in the 7th on a solo HR and Palma drove in a run in the 8th on an RBI double. Unfortunately they went down in order in the 9th and were unable to complete the comeback.

Note: Borden is hitting .500 (7-for-14) in 4 games this season.

Edinson Batista , RHP: 5.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 7 K

5.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 7 K A.J. Blubaugh, RHP: 3.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (6-2) lost 6-4 (BOX SCORE)

Dombroski started for Fayetteville and went 4 innings allowing 1 earned run. The Woodpeckers first run came on a balk in the 2nd inning. DeVos relieved Dombroski and allowed 2 runs over 3 innings. After falling behind 3-1, the Woodpeckers tied it up in the 7th on a Cole solo HR and Clifford bases loaded walk. The Woodpeckers would take the lead in the 8th with a run scoring on an error. In the 9th, Foggo allowed a 3 run HR as the Nationals took the lead. The Woodpeckers offense was unable to respond as they dropped this one 6-4.

Note: Cole has a 1.125 OPS this season.

Trey Dombroski , LHP: 4.0 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 3 K

4.0 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 3 K Nolan DeVos , RHP: 3.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 2 K

3.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 2 K Walker Brockhouse , RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K Ian Foggo, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: OFF

CC: OFF

AV: OFF

FV: OFF