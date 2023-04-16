 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Astros Prospect Report: April 15th

See how the prospects performed last night.

By Jimmy Price
Syndication: The Fayetteville Observer
Zach Cole shakes hands with teammates after Fayetteville Woodpeckers opening night against Carolina Mudcats at Segra Stadium on Friday, April 7, 2023.
Andrew Craft / USA TODAY NETWORK

Another day of minor league action is in the books. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (4-9) lost 5-2 (BOX SCORE)

Garcia started for Sugar Land but struggled allowing 3 runs over 2.2 innings while walking 5. Perez put Sugar Land on the board with an RBI single in the 4th inning. After falling behind 5-1, Kessinger added an RBI single in the 9th to make it 5-2 but that would be it from the offense as they lost to OKC last night.

Note: Dubin has a 2.45 ERA in 3 outings this season.

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (2-6) lost 5-3 (BOX SCORE)

Gordon started for the Hooks and pitched well striking out 6 over 5 innings while allowing just 2 runs. The Hooks first run came on a Barber RBI groundout in the 4th inning. Betances relieved Gordon and allowed 3 runs as the Hooks fell behind 5-1. The offense got 2 back in the 8th on a Barefoot 2 run HR to make it 5-3 but that would be it from the offense as they Hooks fell last night.

Note: Hamilton is hitting .333 (7-21) with 4 2B in 6 games this season.

A+: Asheville Tourists (3-3) won 8-5 (BOX SCORE)

Asheville got on the board in the first inning on a Melton 2 run HR, his first of the season. Santos got the start and allowed 3 runs over 2.1 innings. Rodriguez tied it in the 5th with an RBI double. Ullola pitched in relief allowing 1 run over 4 innings. Asheville entered the 9th down 4-3 but Gilbert tied it up with an RBI single. In the 10th, Rodriguez connected on a grand slam to give Asheville the lead. Roberts was able to hold on for the win.

Note: Gilbert is hitting .364 so far this season.

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (6-1) won 14-7 (BOX SCORE)

Nodal started for the Woodpeckers and pitched well allowing 3 unearned runs over 6 innings. The offense got on the board in the first on a Gaston RBI single. They got another run in the 4th on a Williams RBI single and a Cruz RBI double in the 5th. The Woodpeckers went into the 7th down 5-3 but rallied getting a run on a Clifford RBI double, a go-ahead grand slam for Cole, and a Molina RBI single. After the Nationals got a few more runs, the Woodpeckers responded with 5 more in the 8th on a Cole 2 run double and Molina 3 run HR. Swanson allowed 4 runs in relief but was able to hold on to seal the win.

Note: Clifford is hitting .400 in 7 games this season.

  • Jose Nodal, LHP: 6.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
  • Nic Swanson, RHP: 3.0 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 3 K (WIN)

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: J.P. France - 2:05 CT

CC: Angel Macuare - 1:05 CT

AV: Edinson Batista - 2:05 CT

FV: Trey Dombroski - 1:05 CT

