Astros Prospect Report: April 15th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (4-9) lost 5-2 (BOX SCORE)

Garcia started for Sugar Land but struggled allowing 3 runs over 2.2 innings while walking 5. Perez put Sugar Land on the board with an RBI single in the 4th inning. After falling behind 5-1, Kessinger added an RBI single in the 9th to make it 5-2 but that would be it from the offense as they lost to OKC last night.

Note: Dubin has a 2.45 ERA in 3 outings this season.

Bryan Garcia , RHP: 2.2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 4 K

2.2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 4 K Matt Gage , LHP: 1.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

1.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 K Shawn Dubin , RHP: 3.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

3.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K Parker Mushinski, LHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (2-6) lost 5-3 (BOX SCORE)

Gordon started for the Hooks and pitched well striking out 6 over 5 innings while allowing just 2 runs. The Hooks first run came on a Barber RBI groundout in the 4th inning. Betances relieved Gordon and allowed 3 runs as the Hooks fell behind 5-1. The offense got 2 back in the 8th on a Barefoot 2 run HR to make it 5-3 but that would be it from the offense as they Hooks fell last night.

Note: Hamilton is hitting .333 (7-21) with 4 2B in 6 games this season.

Colton Gordon , LHP: 5.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 6 K

5.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 6 K Jose Betances , RHP: 0.1 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 0 K

0.1 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 0 K Tyler Brown, RHP: 2.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (3-3) won 8-5 (BOX SCORE)

Asheville got on the board in the first inning on a Melton 2 run HR, his first of the season. Santos got the start and allowed 3 runs over 2.1 innings. Rodriguez tied it in the 5th with an RBI double. Ullola pitched in relief allowing 1 run over 4 innings. Asheville entered the 9th down 4-3 but Gilbert tied it up with an RBI single. In the 10th, Rodriguez connected on a grand slam to give Asheville the lead. Roberts was able to hold on for the win.

Note: Gilbert is hitting .364 so far this season.

Alex Santos , RHP: 2.1 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 2 K

2.1 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 2 K Ronny Garcia , RHP: 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K Miguel Ullola , RHP: 4.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 3 K

4.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 3 K Max Roberts, LHP: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K (WIN)

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (6-1) won 14-7 (BOX SCORE)

Nodal started for the Woodpeckers and pitched well allowing 3 unearned runs over 6 innings. The offense got on the board in the first on a Gaston RBI single. They got another run in the 4th on a Williams RBI single and a Cruz RBI double in the 5th. The Woodpeckers went into the 7th down 5-3 but rallied getting a run on a Clifford RBI double, a go-ahead grand slam for Cole, and a Molina RBI single. After the Nationals got a few more runs, the Woodpeckers responded with 5 more in the 8th on a Cole 2 run double and Molina 3 run HR. Swanson allowed 4 runs in relief but was able to hold on to seal the win.

Note: Clifford is hitting .400 in 7 games this season.

Jose Nodal , LHP: 6.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

6.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K Nic Swanson, RHP: 3.0 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 3 K (WIN)

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: J.P. France - 2:05 CT

CC: Angel Macuare - 1:05 CT

AV: Edinson Batista - 2:05 CT

FV: Trey Dombroski - 1:05 CT