Astros Prospect Report: April 15th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. See the results below.
AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (4-9) lost 5-2 (BOX SCORE)
Garcia started for Sugar Land but struggled allowing 3 runs over 2.2 innings while walking 5. Perez put Sugar Land on the board with an RBI single in the 4th inning. After falling behind 5-1, Kessinger added an RBI single in the 9th to make it 5-2 but that would be it from the offense as they lost to OKC last night.
Note: Dubin has a 2.45 ERA in 3 outings this season.
- Pedro Leon, CF: 1-for-4
- Korey Lee, C: 1-for-4, R
- Bligh Madris, 1B: 0-for-2, 2 BB
- Joe Perez, RF: 2-for-4, R, 2B, RBI
- Grae Kessinger, 2B: 1-for-3, RBI, BB
- Bryan Garcia, RHP: 2.2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 4 K
- Matt Gage, LHP: 1.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
- Shawn Dubin, RHP: 3.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K
- Parker Mushinski, LHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (2-6) lost 5-3 (BOX SCORE)
Gordon started for the Hooks and pitched well striking out 6 over 5 innings while allowing just 2 runs. The Hooks first run came on a Barber RBI groundout in the 4th inning. Betances relieved Gordon and allowed 3 runs as the Hooks fell behind 5-1. The offense got 2 back in the 8th on a Barefoot 2 run HR to make it 5-3 but that would be it from the offense as they Hooks fell last night.
Note: Hamilton is hitting .333 (7-21) with 4 2B in 6 games this season.
- Will Wagner, 3B: 0-for-3, R, BB
- Matthew Barefoot, CF: 1-for-4, R, HR, 2 RBI
- Quincy Hamilton, LF: 2-for-3, 2B, BB
- Chad Stevens, SS: 2-for-4, 2B
- Shay Whitcomb, 2B: 0-for-3, R
- Colin Barber, DH: 0-for-3, RBI, BB
- J.C. Correa, C: 1-for-4, SB
- Colton Gordon, LHP: 5.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 6 K
- Jose Betances, RHP: 0.1 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 0 K
- Tyler Brown, RHP: 2.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K
A+: Asheville Tourists (3-3) won 8-5 (BOX SCORE)
Asheville got on the board in the first inning on a Melton 2 run HR, his first of the season. Santos got the start and allowed 3 runs over 2.1 innings. Rodriguez tied it in the 5th with an RBI double. Ullola pitched in relief allowing 1 run over 4 innings. Asheville entered the 9th down 4-3 but Gilbert tied it up with an RBI single. In the 10th, Rodriguez connected on a grand slam to give Asheville the lead. Roberts was able to hold on for the win.
Note: Gilbert is hitting .364 so far this season.
- Kenedy Corona, LF: 2-for-5, R, SB
- Drew Gilbert, RF: 2-for-4, RBI, BB, SB
- Jacob Melton, CF: 1-for-4, 2 R, HR, 2 RBI, BB, SB
- Logan Cerny, DH: 0-for-4, R, BB
- Freudis Nova, 3B: 0-for-4, R, BB
- Zach Dezenzo, 2B: 2-for-5, R, 2B, SB
- Nerio Rodriguez, C: 2-for-5, R, 2B, HR, 5 RBI
- Tommy Sacco, SS: 1-for-5, R
- Alex Santos, RHP: 2.1 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 2 K
- Ronny Garcia, RHP: 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K
- Miguel Ullola, RHP: 4.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 3 K
- Max Roberts, LHP: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K (WIN)
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (6-1) won 14-7 (BOX SCORE)
Nodal started for the Woodpeckers and pitched well allowing 3 unearned runs over 6 innings. The offense got on the board in the first on a Gaston RBI single. They got another run in the 4th on a Williams RBI single and a Cruz RBI double in the 5th. The Woodpeckers went into the 7th down 5-3 but rallied getting a run on a Clifford RBI double, a go-ahead grand slam for Cole, and a Molina RBI single. After the Nationals got a few more runs, the Woodpeckers responded with 5 more in the 8th on a Cole 2 run double and Molina 3 run HR. Swanson allowed 4 runs in relief but was able to hold on to seal the win.
Note: Clifford is hitting .400 in 7 games this season.
- Ryan Clifford, LF: 3-for-4, 4 R, 2B, RBI, BB
- Tyler Whitaker, RF: 1-for-3, R, BB
- Narbe Cruz, 3B: 2-for-4, 2 R, 2 2B, RBI, BB
- Sandro Gaston, 1B: 1-for-5, RBI
- Zach Cole, CF: 3-for-4, 3 R, 2B, HR, 6 RBI, BB, 2 SB
- Justin Williams, 2B: 2-for-4, 2 R, 3B, RBI, BB
- Leosdanis Molina, SS: 2-for-5, R, HR, 4 RBI
- Ryan Wrobleski, C: 1-for-3, BB
- Dauri Lorenzo, DH: 1-for-5, R
- Jose Nodal, LHP: 6.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
- Nic Swanson, RHP: 3.0 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 3 K (WIN)
Today’s minor league starters:
SL: J.P. France - 2:05 CT
CC: Angel Macuare - 1:05 CT
AV: Edinson Batista - 2:05 CT
FV: Trey Dombroski - 1:05 CT
