Astros Prospect Report: April 14th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (4-8) lost 4-2 (BOX SCORE)

Endersby started for the Space Cowboys and went 4 innings allowing 2 runs striking out 4. Madris put Sugar Land on the board with a solo HR in the 4th. In the 6th inning, Leon tied it up with a solo shot. Bielak gave up 2 runs in relief and the offense was quiet the rest of the night as Sugar Land fell 4-2.

Note: Taylor has thrown 4.1 scoreless innings to start the season.

Jimmy Endersby , RHP: 4.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 K

4.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 K Blake Taylor , LHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K Brandon Bielak, RHP: 3.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (2-4) won 13-10 (BOX SCORE)

The Hooks got the offense going early scoring a run in the first on a Schreiber RBI double and a run in the 2nd on a Stubbs RBI single. The offense blew it open in the 3rd scoring 7 runs on a Whitcomb RBI single, McKenna 2 run double and Wagner grand slam. Kouba started and was pitching well until he ran into trouble in the 4th allowing 4 runs. The offense added more runs though on a Stubbs solo HR in the 5th and 3 runs in the 6th on a Barefoot solo HR and another McKenna 2 run double. Arrighetti pitched in relief allowing 5 runs over 3.2 innings. Gomez closed it out allowing 1 run over the final 1.1 innings.

Note: Schreiber is hitting .385 with 8 RBI this season.

Rhett Kouba , RHP: 3.2 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

3.2 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 4 K Jonathan Sprinkle , RHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K (WIN)

0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K (WIN) Spencer Arrighetti , RHP: 3.2 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 6 K

3.2 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 6 K Cesar Gomez, RHP: 1.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (2-3) won 6-5 (BOX SCORE)

Plume started for Asheville and allowed 4 runs in 3 innings, though just 1 was earned. Borden put the Tourists on the board first with a 2 run single in the second inning. They got 2 more in the 5th on a Loperfido sac fly and Cerny RBI single. The 5th run came on a Corona bases loaded walk. The game went to the 9th tied at 5 but Dezenzo gave Asheville the lead with an RBI single. Bellozo closed out the game allowing 1 run over the final 5 innings.

Note: Borden is hitting .500 through 3 games this season.

Peyton Plumlee , RHP: 3.0 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K

3.0 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K Cole McDonald , RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K Valente Bellozo, RHP: 5.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 6 K (WIN)

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (5-1) won 8-2 (BOX SCORE)

Fleury started for Fayetteville and tossed 4.2 scoreless innings with 8 strikeouts. The Woodpeckers got on the board in the 5th and blew it open scoring 7 runs on a Cole bases loaded walk, Loftin 2 run single, Williams 2 run triple, Kato RBI single and a run scoring on an error. They got another run in the 8th on a Gaston RBI single. Santa allowed 2 runs in the 9th but Carrasco closed it out getting the final 3 outs.

Note: Clifford is hitting .333 with a .533 OBP this season.

Jose Fleury , RHP: 4.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 8 K

4.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 8 K Zack Matthews , RHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K (WIN)

0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K (WIN) Alimber Santa , RHP: 3.0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 6 K

3.0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 6 K Deury Carrasco, RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Bryan Garcia - 7:05 CT

CC: Colton Gordon - 7:05 CT

AV: Alex Santos - 6:05 CT

FV: Jose Nodal - 4:05 CT