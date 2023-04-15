Astros Prospect Report: April 14th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. See the results below.
AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (4-8) lost 4-2 (BOX SCORE)
Endersby started for the Space Cowboys and went 4 innings allowing 2 runs striking out 4. Madris put Sugar Land on the board with a solo HR in the 4th. In the 6th inning, Leon tied it up with a solo shot. Bielak gave up 2 runs in relief and the offense was quiet the rest of the night as Sugar Land fell 4-2.
Note: Taylor has thrown 4.1 scoreless innings to start the season.
- Pedro Leon, CF: 1-for-4, R, HR, RBI
- Bligh Madris, 1B: 2-for-4, R, HR, RBI
- Rylan Bannon, 2B: 1-for-3, BB, SB
- Jimmy Endersby, RHP: 4.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 K
- Blake Taylor, LHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
- Brandon Bielak, RHP: 3.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (2-4) won 13-10 (BOX SCORE)
The Hooks got the offense going early scoring a run in the first on a Schreiber RBI double and a run in the 2nd on a Stubbs RBI single. The offense blew it open in the 3rd scoring 7 runs on a Whitcomb RBI single, McKenna 2 run double and Wagner grand slam. Kouba started and was pitching well until he ran into trouble in the 4th allowing 4 runs. The offense added more runs though on a Stubbs solo HR in the 5th and 3 runs in the 6th on a Barefoot solo HR and another McKenna 2 run double. Arrighetti pitched in relief allowing 5 runs over 3.2 innings. Gomez closed it out allowing 1 run over the final 1.1 innings.
Note: Schreiber is hitting .385 with 8 RBI this season.
- Will Wagner, 3B: 1-for-5, R, HR, 4 RBI
- Chad Stevens, 2B: 1-for-5, R
- Matthew Barefoot, RF: 2-for-5, 2 R, HR, RBI
- Scott Schreiber, 1B: 1-for-4, R, 2B, RBI, BB
- Colin Barber, LF: 0-for-4, R, BB
- Shay Whitcomb, 3B: 2-for-5, 3 R, 2B, RBI
- Alex McKenna, CF: 2-for-5, R, 2 2B, 4 RBI
- C.J. Stubbs, C: 2-for-4, 2 R, HR, 2 RBI, BB
- Quincy Hamilton, DH: 1-for-3, R, BB
- Rhett Kouba, RHP: 3.2 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 4 K
- Jonathan Sprinkle, RHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K (WIN)
- Spencer Arrighetti, RHP: 3.2 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 6 K
- Cesar Gomez, RHP: 1.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
A+: Asheville Tourists (2-3) won 6-5 (BOX SCORE)
Plume started for Asheville and allowed 4 runs in 3 innings, though just 1 was earned. Borden put the Tourists on the board first with a 2 run single in the second inning. They got 2 more in the 5th on a Loperfido sac fly and Cerny RBI single. The 5th run came on a Corona bases loaded walk. The game went to the 9th tied at 5 but Dezenzo gave Asheville the lead with an RBI single. Bellozo closed out the game allowing 1 run over the final 5 innings.
Note: Borden is hitting .500 through 3 games this season.
- Kenedy Corona, LF: 0-for-3, R, 2 BB
- Jacob Melton, RF: 0-for-3, R, 2 BB
- Joey Loperfido, 2B: 0-for-4, RBI
- Logan Cerny, CF: 2-for-5, R, RBI
- Freudis Nova, SS: 0-for-3, R, 2 BB, SB
- Zach Dezenzo, 3B: 1-for-3, 2 R, RBI, 2 BB
- Tim Borden, 3B: 3-for-4, 2 RBI
- Peyton Plumlee, RHP: 3.0 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K
- Cole McDonald, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
- Valente Bellozo, RHP: 5.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 6 K (WIN)
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (5-1) won 8-2 (BOX SCORE)
Fleury started for Fayetteville and tossed 4.2 scoreless innings with 8 strikeouts. The Woodpeckers got on the board in the 5th and blew it open scoring 7 runs on a Cole bases loaded walk, Loftin 2 run single, Williams 2 run triple, Kato RBI single and a run scoring on an error. They got another run in the 8th on a Gaston RBI single. Santa allowed 2 runs in the 9th but Carrasco closed it out getting the final 3 outs.
Note: Clifford is hitting .333 with a .533 OBP this season.
- Ryan Clifford, DH: 3-for-5, 2 R
- Tyler Whitaker, 3B: 1-for-4, R, BB
- Zach Cole, CF: 0-for-4, R, RBI, BB
- Sandro Gaston, C: 1-for-4, RBI, BB
- Jackson Loftin, SS: 1-for-5, R, 2 RBI
- Justin Williams, 2B: 3-for-3, R, 2B, 3B, 2 RBI, BB
- Kobe Kato, LF: 1-for-2, R, RBI, 2 BB
- Ryan Wrobleski, 1B: 1-for-3, 2B, RBI
- Jose Fleury, RHP: 4.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 8 K
- Zack Matthews, RHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K (WIN)
- Alimber Santa, RHP: 3.0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 6 K
- Deury Carrasco, RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K
Today’s minor league starters:
SL: Bryan Garcia - 7:05 CT
CC: Colton Gordon - 7:05 CT
AV: Alex Santos - 6:05 CT
FV: Jose Nodal - 4:05 CT
