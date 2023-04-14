Astros Prospect Report: April 13th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. See the results below.
AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (4-7) lost 12-5 (BOX SCORE)
Hansen got the start for Sugar Land but struggled allowing 5 runs over 3 innings of work. He was relieved by Conn who allowed 3 runs while retiring just two batters. Matijevic put them on the board in the second inning with a solo HR and they got another run in the 3rd on a Bannon RBI groundout. The Space Cowboys got 3 more back in the 6th on another Matijevic solo HR and an Adolph 2 run HR. Murray gave up 4 runs in relief and the offense was unable to mount a comeback as they fell 12-5.
Note: Matijevic has 4 HR in 8 games this season.
- Justin Dirden, CF: 1-for-4, R, 3B
- Rylan Bannon, 2B: 0-for-4, RBI
- J.J. Matijevic, LF: 2-for-3, 2 R, 2 HR, 2 RBI
- Joe Perez, LF: 1-for-4, R
- Ross Adolph, DH: 2-for-4, R, HR, 2 RBI
- Austin Hansen, RHP: 3.0 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 3 K
- Devin Conn, RHP: 0.2 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 0 K
- Jayden Murray, RHP: 3.0 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 5 K
- Joe Record, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 K
AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (1-5) lost 5-2 (BOX SCORE)
The Hooks got on the board in the first inning scoring a run on a wild pitch. Brown started for the Hooks and went 4 innings allowing 2 runs. The Hooks got another run on an error in the 5th to tie it. Cobos allowed 3 runs in relief and Ruppenthal tossed 2 scoreless innings but the offense was unable to get anything else goin as they fell 5-2.
Note: Schreiber is hitting .500 with 7 RBI in 5 games.
- Will Wagner, 2B: 2-for-4, R, 2B
- Quincy Hamilton, DH: 2-for-4, 2B
- Chad Stevens, SS: 1-for-4, R, 2B
- Aaron Brown, RHP: 4.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
- Franny Cobos, RHP: 2.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 3 K
- Matt Ruppenthal, RHP: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
A+: Asheville Tourists (1-3) won 10-8 (BOX SCORE)
Loperfido put the Tourists on the board in the first inning with an RBI double. In the 3rd, they picked up 3 more runs with a run scoring on a double play and a 2 run HR from Cerny. Gusto got the start and allowed 4 runs over 3 innings of work before Salgado allowed 3 runs himself. Miley pitched in relief and tossed 4 scoreless innings. The Tourists tied ir up in the 8th scoring 3 runs on a Price RBI groundout and RBI singles from Corona and Gilbert. The game went to extra innings and in the 11th, Nova connected on a 2 run HR to give Asheville the lead. Roberts tossed a scoreless 11th inning to close it out.
Note: Gilbert is hitting .333 this season.
- Kenedy Corona, LF: 1-for-5, 2 R, RBI, BB
- Drew Gilbert, DH: 2-for-6, R
- Jacob Melton, RF: 1-for-6, R
- Joey Loperfido, 2B: 1-for-4, R, 2B, RBI, 2 BB
- Freudis Nova, SS: 4-for-6, R, 2B, HR, 2 RBI
- Logan Cerny, CF: 1-for-4, 2 R, HR, 2 RBI, 2 SB
- Miguel Palma, C: 1-for-5, R, 2B
- Tim Borden, 3B: 2-for-4, R, RBI, BB
- Ryan Gusto, RHP: 3.0 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
- Bryant Salgado, RHP: 0.1 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 0 K
- Logan VanWey, RHP: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- Deylen Miley, RHP: 4.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K
- Jacob DeLabio, RHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K (WIN)
- Max Roberts, LHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K (SAVE)
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (4-1) won 12-4 (BOX SCORE)
Taylor made his professional debut for the Woodpeckers and was solid allowing 1 hit in 4.1 innings with 4 strikeouts. He was charged with 2 runs but the second came after he left the game. The Woodpeckers got on the board in the 2nd scoring 3 runs on a Molina 2 run double and a run on a double play. They got 2 more in the 3rd on a Loftin bases loaded walk and Molina RBI groundout. After Garcia added a solo HR in the 4th, the Woodpeckers dropped 4 more in the 6th on a Lorenzo RBI single and Whitaker 3 run HR. The offense added some insurance in the 8th on a Cruz 2 run single.
Note: The Woodpeckers have scored 27 runs in their last two games.
- Tyler Whitaker, RF: 1-for-4, 2 R, HR, 3 RBI, BB
- Ryan Clifford, 1B: 0-for-2, R, BB
- Narbe Cruz, 3B: 1-for-4, R, 2 RBI, BB
- Zach Cole, CF: 2-for-4, R
- Jackson Loftin, DH: 1-for-3, R, RBI, BB
- Leosdanis Molina, SS: 2-for-4, 2 R, 2 2B, 3 RBI
- John Garcia, C: 2-for-2, 2 R, HR, RBI
- Dauri Lorenzo, 2B: 1-for-4, R, RBI
- Andrew Taylor, RHP: 4.1 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 K
- Bryan Perez, RHP: 0.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 K
- Michael Knorr, RHP: 4.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 6 K (WIN)
Today’s minor league starters:
SL: Jimmy Endersby - 7:05 CT
CC: Rhett Kouba - 7:05 CT
AV: Peyton Plumlee - 6:05 CT
FV: Jose Fleury - 6:05 CT
