Astros Prospect Report: April 13th

See how the prospects performed last night.

By Jimmy Price
Another day of minor league action is in the books. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (4-7) lost 12-5 (BOX SCORE)

Hansen got the start for Sugar Land but struggled allowing 5 runs over 3 innings of work. He was relieved by Conn who allowed 3 runs while retiring just two batters. Matijevic put them on the board in the second inning with a solo HR and they got another run in the 3rd on a Bannon RBI groundout. The Space Cowboys got 3 more back in the 6th on another Matijevic solo HR and an Adolph 2 run HR. Murray gave up 4 runs in relief and the offense was unable to mount a comeback as they fell 12-5.

Note: Matijevic has 4 HR in 8 games this season.

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (1-5) lost 5-2 (BOX SCORE)

The Hooks got on the board in the first inning scoring a run on a wild pitch. Brown started for the Hooks and went 4 innings allowing 2 runs. The Hooks got another run on an error in the 5th to tie it. Cobos allowed 3 runs in relief and Ruppenthal tossed 2 scoreless innings but the offense was unable to get anything else goin as they fell 5-2.

Note: Schreiber is hitting .500 with 7 RBI in 5 games.

A+: Asheville Tourists (1-3) won 10-8 (BOX SCORE)

Loperfido put the Tourists on the board in the first inning with an RBI double. In the 3rd, they picked up 3 more runs with a run scoring on a double play and a 2 run HR from Cerny. Gusto got the start and allowed 4 runs over 3 innings of work before Salgado allowed 3 runs himself. Miley pitched in relief and tossed 4 scoreless innings. The Tourists tied ir up in the 8th scoring 3 runs on a Price RBI groundout and RBI singles from Corona and Gilbert. The game went to extra innings and in the 11th, Nova connected on a 2 run HR to give Asheville the lead. Roberts tossed a scoreless 11th inning to close it out.

Note: Gilbert is hitting .333 this season.

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (4-1) won 12-4 (BOX SCORE)

Taylor made his professional debut for the Woodpeckers and was solid allowing 1 hit in 4.1 innings with 4 strikeouts. He was charged with 2 runs but the second came after he left the game. The Woodpeckers got on the board in the 2nd scoring 3 runs on a Molina 2 run double and a run on a double play. They got 2 more in the 3rd on a Loftin bases loaded walk and Molina RBI groundout. After Garcia added a solo HR in the 4th, the Woodpeckers dropped 4 more in the 6th on a Lorenzo RBI single and Whitaker 3 run HR. The offense added some insurance in the 8th on a Cruz 2 run single.

Note: The Woodpeckers have scored 27 runs in their last two games.

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Jimmy Endersby - 7:05 CT

CC: Rhett Kouba - 7:05 CT

AV: Peyton Plumlee - 6:05 CT

FV: Jose Fleury - 6:05 CT

