Minor League Open Thread

By Exile in Saint Louis
Syndication: The Corpus Christi Caller Times

Last time we did one of these a bunch of rainouts and blowouts happened. Let’s hope for better this time!
Tonight we have Andrew Taylor’s professional debut + Jayden Murray on the bump. Maybe Knorr will tandem with Taylor? Maybe we’ll get an org. sweep. If you’re feeling the cravings of a 48+ hour Astro fast, come chat about the happenings on the farm tonight. Here’s a link to the scores. Maybe someone can tell me in the chat why I still can’t get any feeds?

