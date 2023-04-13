Astros Prospect Report: April 12th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (4-6) won 7-3 (BOX SCORE)

Whitley got the start for Sugar Land and dominated striking out 7 over 4 scoreless innings while allowing just 1 hit. The offense got on the board in the 2nd inning on an Arias RBI double and Berryhill RBI single. They got two more in the 6th on a Berryhill RBI walk and a Dirden RBI groundout. Bannon added some insurance with a 3 run HR in the 8th. Record allowed a run in the 6th and Solis allowed 2 in the 8th but Paredes was able to come on and complete the two inning save to seal the 7-3 win.

Note: Whitley has allowed 2 hits and struck out 11 in 8 innings this season.

Forrest Whitley , RHP: 4.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 7 K

4.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 7 K Parker Mushinski , LHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K (WIN)

1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K (WIN) Joe Record , RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 K Jairo Solis , RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 0 K

1.0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 0 K Enoli Paredes, RHP: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K (SAVE)

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (1-4) lost 13-10 (BOX SCORE)

Robaina started for the Hooks but was roughed up as he allowed 7 runs over 3 innings of work. The offense got on the board in the 5th scoring 3 runs on a Stevens RBI single, Hamilton RBI groundout and Correa sac fly. The Hooks rallied for 5 runs in the 7th on a Hamilton 2 run double, Schreiber RBI single and Brewer 2 run single. The bullpen gave up a few more runs as the Sod Poodles extended their lead with 3 in the 6th and 2 in the 7th. The Hooks got a solo HR from Stevens in the 8th and a Santana RBI single in the 9th but that was it as they fell 13-10 on the night.

Note: Schreiber is hitting .500 with 7 RBI in 5 games.

Julio Robaina , LHP: 3.0 IP, 10 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

3.0 IP, 10 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 2 BB, 2 K Jose Betances , RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K Blair Henley , RHP: 2.2 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 7 K

2.2 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 7 K Tyler Brown, RHP: 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (0-3) lost 5-2 (BOX SCORE)

Asheville got on the board in the first on a Nova RBI groundout. Calderon started for Asheville but struggled allowing 5 runs, 4 earned, over 1.1 innings. Corona got the second run for Asheville on an opposite field HR in the 5th inning. De Paula pitched in relief but was dominant striking out 10 over 4.2 scoreless innings. The offense was unable to get anything else going as the Tourists fell 5-2.

Note: Corona is hitting .500 with 2 HR in 3 games this season.

Carlos Calderon , RHP: 1.1 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 1 K

1.1 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 1 K Kasey Ford , RHP: 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 1 K

1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 1 K Brayan De Paula , LHP: 4.2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 10 K

4.2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 10 K Cole McDonald, RHP: 0.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (3-1) won 15-2 (BOX SCORE)

Mancini made his debut for the Woodpeckers and pitched great striking out 8 over 4 scoreless innings. The offense got on the board with a Cruz 3 run HR in the first inning. In the second inning, they got 2 more runs on a Clifford 2 run HR. The offense blew it open in the 5th scoring 5 runs on a double play, a Whitaker RBI single, a wild pitch, and a Gaston 2 run double. The Woodpeckers added on 4 more in the 7th on a Clifford RBI single, Whitaker HBP and bases loaded walks to Cruz and Gaston. The bullpen did their job shutting the door and sealing the 15-2 win.

Note: Clifford has 5 RBI and 6 BB in 4 games this season.

Joey Mancini , RHP: 4.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 8 K

4.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 8 K Walker Brockhouse , RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K (WIN)

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K (WIN) Tyler Guilfoil , RHP: 2.2 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 3 K

2.2 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 3 K Deury Carrasco, RHP: 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Austin Hansen - 7:05 CT

CC: Aaron Brown - 7:05 CT

AV: Ryan Gusto - 6:05 CT

FV: Andrew Taylor - 6:05 CT