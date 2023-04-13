Astros Crawfish Boil: Thursday, April 13, 2023

Welcome to the Thursday off-day Boil!

Tourists and Peckers and Hooks and Space Cowboys, Oh My!

Space Cowboys 7, OKC Dodgers 3

Sod Poodles 13, Hooks 10

Drive 5, Tourists 2

Woodpecker 15, F-Burg Nats 2

Houston Astros Birthdays

Outfielder Hunter Pence (40) eventually spent 14 major league seasons between four teams, but he played first with the Houston Astros. From 2007 through 2011, Pence appeared in 680 games and slashed .290/.339/.479 with 103 moonshots and 377 RBI. He made two of his career four All-Star Game appearances while rostered with the Astros. Take a minute (or 10) and watch this video. It’s pretty good.

Steve Pearce (40) played first base and outfield for the Astros in 21 games in 2012, but also played 745 games with six teams not based in Texas through his 13-season major league career. Pearce went 16-for-63 with eight RBI for Houston.