Astros Prospect Report: April 11th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. See the results below.
AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (3-6) lost 4-3 (BOX SCORE)
Wild game for Tamarez. Despite walking 8 batters in 4.1 innings, he only allowed 1 hit and 1 run. The Space Cowboys got on the board in the 4th on a Dirden solo HR and then got 2 more in the 5th on a Machado 2 run shot. France pitched in relief and allowed a run in the 7th and the 9th as the Dodgers tied it up. The game went to extra innings and OKC walked it off on a sac fly in the 10th inning.
- Justin Dirden, CF: 1-for-5, R, HR, RBI
- Bligh Madris, DH: 1-for-3, BB
- Grae Kessinger, SS: 0-for-1, R, 3 BB
- Dixon Machado, 2B: 2-for-4, R, 2B, HR, 2 RBI
- Misael Tamarez, RHP: 5.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K
- Matt Gage, LHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
- J.P. France, RHP: 1.2 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 0 K
- Ty Buttrey, RHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (1-3) won 5-4 (BOX SCORE)
Melendez made his season debut for the Hooks and pitched really well allowing 1 run over 5 innings while striking out 3. The offense got going in the 5th scoring 2 runs on a Whitcomb RBI double and Brewer RBI groundout. They would get another in the 6th and 7th on Barber and Brewer RBI singles to take a 4-1 lead. Hamilton added another run in the 9th for the 5th run of the game. Macuare relieved Melendez and allowed 3 runs in relief, including 2 in the 9th, but was able to hold on for the save.
- Quincy Hamilton, LF: 0-for-3, R, RBI, BB, SB
- Jordan Brewer, CF: 1-for-4, 2 RBI
- Scott Schreiber, 1B: 3-for-4, 2B
- Colin Barber, DH: 1-for-3, RBI, BB
- C.J. Stubbs, C: 2-for-4, 2 R
- Shay Whitcomb, SS: 1-for-4, R, 2B, RBI
- Jaime Melendez, RHP: 5.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 K (WIN)
- Angel Macuare, RHP: 4.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 5 K (SAVE)
A+: Asheville Tourists (0-2) lost 7-5 (BOX SCORE)
Blubaugh started for Asheville and struck out 7 over 3.2 innings while allowing 2 runs. Corona put Asheville on the board in the 4th with a towering solo HR, his first of the season. In the 5th, Sacco gave Asheville the lead with a grand slam to right center. Batista pitched in relief but struggled allowing 5 runs as the Drive took the lead. The offense was unable to mount a come back as they fell 7-5.
- Kenedy Corona, DH: 1-for-4, R, HR, RBI, BB
- Drew Gilbert, CF: 2-for-5, 2B
- Jacob Melton, RF: 0-for-3, BB, SB
- Collin Price, C: 0-for-3, R, BB
- Nerio Rodriguez, 1B: 0-for-2, R, 2 BB
- Zach Dezenzo, 3B: 0-for-3, R, BB
- Tommy Sacco, SS: 2-for-3, R, HR, 4 RBI, BB
- A.J. Blubaugh, RHP: 3.2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 7 K
- Jacob DeLabio, RHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- Edinson Batista, RHP: 3.2 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 3 K
- Max Roberts, LHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (2-1) won 2-1 (BOX SCORE)
DeVos started for the Woodpeckers and was dominant striking out 9 over 4 no-hit innings. The offense got on the board in the 3rd on a Cole RBI double and got another run in the 4th on a passed ball. Espinosa provided some insurance in the 7th with an RBI double. Dombroski made his professional debut and allowed 2 runs over 4.1 innings while striking out 7. Foggo closed it out picking up the save in the 2-1 win.
- Zach Cole, CF: 1-for-4, 2B, RBI
- Narbe Cruz, 2B: 1-for-3, BB
- Leosdany Molina, SS: 0-for-2, R, BB
- Dauri Lorenzo, DH: 2-for-3, R
- Rolando Espinosa, 2B: 2-for-3, R, 2 2B, RBI
- Nolan DeVos, RHP: 4.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 9 K
- Trey Dombroski, LHP: 4.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 7 K (WIN)
- Ian Foggo, RHP: 0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K (SAVE)
Today’s minor league starters:
SL: Forrest Whitley - 11:05 CT
CC: Julio Robaina - 7:05 CT
AV: Carlos Calderon - 6:05 CT
FV: Joey Mancini - 6:05 CT
