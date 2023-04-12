Astros Prospect Report: April 11th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (3-6) lost 4-3 (BOX SCORE)

Wild game for Tamarez. Despite walking 8 batters in 4.1 innings, he only allowed 1 hit and 1 run. The Space Cowboys got on the board in the 4th on a Dirden solo HR and then got 2 more in the 5th on a Machado 2 run shot. France pitched in relief and allowed a run in the 7th and the 9th as the Dodgers tied it up. The game went to extra innings and OKC walked it off on a sac fly in the 10th inning.

Misael Tamarez , RHP: 5.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K

5.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K Matt Gage , LHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K J.P. France , RHP: 1.2 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 0 K

1.2 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 0 K Ty Buttrey, RHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (1-3) won 5-4 (BOX SCORE)

Melendez made his season debut for the Hooks and pitched really well allowing 1 run over 5 innings while striking out 3. The offense got going in the 5th scoring 2 runs on a Whitcomb RBI double and Brewer RBI groundout. They would get another in the 6th and 7th on Barber and Brewer RBI singles to take a 4-1 lead. Hamilton added another run in the 9th for the 5th run of the game. Macuare relieved Melendez and allowed 3 runs in relief, including 2 in the 9th, but was able to hold on for the save.

Jaime Melendez , RHP: 5.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 K (WIN)

5.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 K (WIN) Angel Macuare, RHP: 4.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 5 K (SAVE)

A+: Asheville Tourists (0-2) lost 7-5 (BOX SCORE)

Blubaugh started for Asheville and struck out 7 over 3.2 innings while allowing 2 runs. Corona put Asheville on the board in the 4th with a towering solo HR, his first of the season. In the 5th, Sacco gave Asheville the lead with a grand slam to right center. Batista pitched in relief but struggled allowing 5 runs as the Drive took the lead. The offense was unable to mount a come back as they fell 7-5.

A.J. Blubaugh , RHP: 3.2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 7 K

3.2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 7 K Jacob DeLabio , RHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Edinson Batista , RHP: 3.2 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 3 K

3.2 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 3 K Max Roberts, LHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (2-1) won 2-1 (BOX SCORE)

DeVos started for the Woodpeckers and was dominant striking out 9 over 4 no-hit innings. The offense got on the board in the 3rd on a Cole RBI double and got another run in the 4th on a passed ball. Espinosa provided some insurance in the 7th with an RBI double. Dombroski made his professional debut and allowed 2 runs over 4.1 innings while striking out 7. Foggo closed it out picking up the save in the 2-1 win.

Nolan DeVos , RHP: 4.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 9 K

4.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 9 K Trey Dombroski , LHP: 4.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 7 K (WIN)

4.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 7 K (WIN) Ian Foggo, RHP: 0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K (SAVE)

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Forrest Whitley - 11:05 CT

CC: Julio Robaina - 7:05 CT

AV: Carlos Calderon - 6:05 CT

FV: Joey Mancini - 6:05 CT