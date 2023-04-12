Astros Crawfish Boil: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Welcome to the Wednesday Boil!

Houston Astros News

‘We’re a resilient bunch’: Pirates stick with it, show mettle with walkoff win against Astros (post-gazette.com)

Bae, Choi make Korean baseball history with an MLB first (mlb.com)

Astros look to finally win a series in finale vs. Pirates (deadspin.com)

Astros insider: Mauricio Dubón earning everyday playing time (houstonchronicle.com)

The 24 best players in Houston Astros history (yardbarker.com)

Houston Astros fans meltdown as team loses in dramatic fashion against Pittsburgh Pirates (sportskeeda.com)

AL West News

Debacle at Wrigley Field: Mariners blow early 7-run lead in 14-9 loss to Cubs (seattletimes.com)

Fann: Fan frustrations over Mariners’ offensive woes deep-rooted (sports.mynorthwest.com)

A’s finances: In the red, the black, or singing the blues in pursuit of a new stadium? (sfchronicle.com)

Athletics Recall Kevin Smith, Place Seth Brown On IL (mlbtraderumors.com)

Ohtani sets new record, but he’s still aiming higher (mlb.com)

Explaining why the Angels optioning RHP Andrew Wantz is both unfair and justifiable (theathletic.com)

Seager (left hamstring) to be reevaluated (mlb.com)

Rangers’ Rocker dazzles in Minor League debut (mlb.com)

The Road to The Show™: Rangers’ White (milb.com)

MLB News

The Mets Assembled The Most Expensive Baseball Team Ever. Is That Enough To Make Them MLB’s Best Team? (538.com)

Bottoms up! Some MLB teams extend beer sales to 8th inning (usatoday.com)

Mets Had Two Strangely Identical Infield Hits in Same Inning and MLB Fans Couldn’t Believe It (si.com/extramustard)

‘He’s rewarding us’: Tonkin earns 1st W since 2016 (mlb.com)

How the MLB’s new rules are changing the game (Deseret.com)

MLB pitch clock: Should new rules change for the playoffs or are quicker games better for the sport? (cbssports.com)

Astros Birthdays

Lefty-batting catcher Jerry Goff (59) began his major league career with the Montreal Expos in 1990. He ended with the Houston Astros in 1995 and 1996, appearing in 13 contests and going six-for-30 from the plate with a pair of jacks and five RBI.