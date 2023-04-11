Astros Crawfish Boil: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Welcome to the Tuesday Boil!

Houston is on their first winning streak of the season, and it didn’t happen a moment too soon. Now back within a game of .500, is the Astros traditional slow start coming to an end? Cristian Javier has his turn later today.

Houston Astros News

AL West News

MLB News

That game Sunday had a bit of a “sleeping giant starts to wake up” feeling to it

Houston Astros Birthdays

April 9

1B/LF Nate Colbert (1946-2023) began his eventual 10-season MLB career in 1966 with the Houston Astros. In 39 games that season and in 1968, he went 8-for-60 from the plate with one double and four RBI.

Mike Brumley (60), an infielder whose dad is also Mike Brumley, played for six teams over an eight-season career. In 26 games for the Astros in 1993 and in 1995, he went four-for-28 with one home run and four RBI.

RHP Dennis Sarfate (42) pitched in 92 games for three teams over a four-season career in the majors. In 2007 for Houston, he pitched in seven contests and allowed only one run on five hits and a walk, striking out 14 in 8 1⁄ 3 innings.

April 10

Joe Gibbon (1935-2019) played four four teams over a 13 year major league career. In 1972, he saw his final major league action with the Astros, pitching in nine games and allowing eight earned runs in 7 1⁄ 3 innings. He struck out four and allowed 13 hits and five walks.

Bob Watson (1946-2020) played 14 of his 19 major league seasons with the Astros, twice making the NL All-Star team as a left fielder and first baseman from 1966 through 1979. In 1,381 contests for Houston, he hit .297/.364/.444 with 139 jacks and 782 RBI.

April 11

Jayden Murray (26) is currently at the Triple-A level with the Sugar Land Space Cowboys In nine innings he's struck out six and allowed a 1.111 WHIP.

Jeff Calhoun (65) pitched in 73 games for Houston from 1984 through 1986. In 105 2⁄ 3 innings, he struck out 72 while compiling a 2.64 ERA and a 1.202 WHIP.

RHP Sean Bergman (53) played in eight major league seasons, including 1998 and pre-trade-deadline 1999 with Houston. In 50 games for the Astros, including 43 starts, he whiffed 138 batters in 271 innings, racking up a 1.406 WHIP, a 16-15 record, and a 4.32 ERA.