Game 11 Thread. April 10, 2023, 5:35 CT Astros @ Pirates

Framber goes for the Stros to start a much-needed winning streak

By William Metzger(bilbos)
MLB: Houston Astros at Minnesota Twins Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The Astros go into the next 1/16th of the season with a disappointing 4-6 record, an even .400 winning percentage. Not a good pace, and a noticeably bad way for a championship team to start the season, but 4-6 stretches are to be expected from time to time from even the best teams.

I expected the hitting to start a little slow with two main cogs, Jose Altuve and Michael Brantley out, but the slow start of the pitching staff has me concerned. We thought all along that they were a bunch of over-achievers last year. Maybe we were right.

It could be worse. Imagine if the Astros hadn’t pulled out the last game of the last two series. They are at least giving us a little hope as they head into the next series. Last year the Astros started 6-8 and look where they ended up. So it’s way too soon to draw any conclusions about where the Astros will wind up this year.

Here are the lineups and media access information.

