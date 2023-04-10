Astros Prospect Report: April 9th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (3-5) lost 6-0 (BOX SCORE)

Dubin got the start for Sugar Land and was dominant tossing 5 no-hit innings with 6 strikeouts. After a scoreless inning from Taylor, Garcia came on for the 8th and allowed 4 runs. Davis would allow 2 runs as the Express took a 6-0 lead. The offense struggled picking up just five hits and no runs as they were shutout in the 6-0 loss.

Shawn Dubin , RHP: 5.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K

5.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K Blake Taylor , LHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K Bryan Garcia , RHP: 1.2 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 0 K

1.2 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 0 K Enoli Paredes , RHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K Austin Davis, LHP: 1.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (0-3) OFF

A+: Asheville Tourists (0-1) OFF

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (1-1) won 7-1 (BOX SCORE)

Swanson got the start for the Woodpeckers and tossed 3.1 scoreless innings while picking up 5 strikeouts. The Woodpeckers first run came on a wild pitch in the 5th inning. In the 6th, Fayetteville picked up 4 runs on a Wrobleski 3 run HR and Clifford RBI groundout. Nodal pitched in relief and allowed 1 run over 2.1 innings. Gaston added some insurance in the 8th with a 2 run double and Foggo closed it out with a scoreless 9th inning.

Nic Swanson , RHP: 3.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 5 K

3.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 5 K Ronny Garcia , RHP: 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K (WIN)

1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K (WIN) Jose Nodal , LHP: 2.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

2.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K Bryan Perez , RHP: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 K

0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 K Ian Foggo, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: OFF

CC: OFF

AV: OFF

FV: OFF