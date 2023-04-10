Astros Prospect Report: April 9th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. See the results below.
AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (3-5) lost 6-0 (BOX SCORE)
Dubin got the start for Sugar Land and was dominant tossing 5 no-hit innings with 6 strikeouts. After a scoreless inning from Taylor, Garcia came on for the 8th and allowed 4 runs. Davis would allow 2 runs as the Express took a 6-0 lead. The offense struggled picking up just five hits and no runs as they were shutout in the 6-0 loss.
- J.J. Matijevic, LF: 1-for-4
- Korey Lee, C: 1-for-4
- Rylan Bannon, 3B: 1-for-3, 2B
- Joe Perez, DH: 1-for-3
- Grae Kessinger, 2B: 1-for-3
- Shawn Dubin, RHP: 5.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K
- Blake Taylor, LHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
- Bryan Garcia, RHP: 1.2 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 0 K
- Enoli Paredes, RHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
- Austin Davis, LHP: 1.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (0-3) OFF
A+: Asheville Tourists (0-1) OFF
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (1-1) won 7-1 (BOX SCORE)
Swanson got the start for the Woodpeckers and tossed 3.1 scoreless innings while picking up 5 strikeouts. The Woodpeckers first run came on a wild pitch in the 5th inning. In the 6th, Fayetteville picked up 4 runs on a Wrobleski 3 run HR and Clifford RBI groundout. Nodal pitched in relief and allowed 1 run over 2.1 innings. Gaston added some insurance in the 8th with a 2 run double and Foggo closed it out with a scoreless 9th inning.
- Ryan Clifford, RF: 0-for-3, RBI, 2 BB
- Tyler Whitaker, 3B: 2-for-4, R, BB
- Zach Cole, CF: 0-for-3, R, 2 BB
- Sandro Gaston, C: 2-for-4, R, 2B, 2 RBI, BB
- Jackson Loftin, SS: 0-for-3, R, 2 BB, SB
- Ryan Wrobleski, 1B: 1-for-3, R, HR, 3 RBI
- Kobe Kato, DH: 1-for-2, 2 R, SB
- Nic Swanson, RHP: 3.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 5 K
- Ronny Garcia, RHP: 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K (WIN)
- Jose Nodal, LHP: 2.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K
- Bryan Perez, RHP: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 K
- Ian Foggo, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
Today’s minor league starters:
SL: OFF
CC: OFF
AV: OFF
FV: OFF
