Astros Prospect Report: April 9th

See how the prospects performed during yesterday’s games.

By Jimmy Price
MLB: Spring Training-Houston Astros at New York Mets
Mar 10, 2023; Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Shawn Dubin (75)catches a ball during the first inning against New York Mets at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay
Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Another day of minor league action is in the books. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (3-5) lost 6-0 (BOX SCORE)

Dubin got the start for Sugar Land and was dominant tossing 5 no-hit innings with 6 strikeouts. After a scoreless inning from Taylor, Garcia came on for the 8th and allowed 4 runs. Davis would allow 2 runs as the Express took a 6-0 lead. The offense struggled picking up just five hits and no runs as they were shutout in the 6-0 loss.

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (0-3) OFF
A+: Asheville Tourists (0-1) OFF
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (1-1) won 7-1 (BOX SCORE)

Swanson got the start for the Woodpeckers and tossed 3.1 scoreless innings while picking up 5 strikeouts. The Woodpeckers first run came on a wild pitch in the 5th inning. In the 6th, Fayetteville picked up 4 runs on a Wrobleski 3 run HR and Clifford RBI groundout. Nodal pitched in relief and allowed 1 run over 2.1 innings. Gaston added some insurance in the 8th with a 2 run double and Foggo closed it out with a scoreless 9th inning.

  • Nic Swanson, RHP: 3.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 5 K
  • Ronny Garcia, RHP: 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K (WIN)
  • Jose Nodal, LHP: 2.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K
  • Bryan Perez, RHP: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 K
  • Ian Foggo, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: OFF

CC: OFF

AV: OFF

FV: OFF

