Another late-inning attack helps Astros top White Sox 6-4

On Friday night, the Astros scored all their six runs starting in the sixth inning. On Saturday afternoon, they made their biggest offensive efforts in their final two hitting chances to come back again and take the third game of the series against the White Sox, with a 6-4 victory.

This time, the Astros cracked the scoreboard first, after red-hot Kyle Tucker plated Jeremy Peña to get ahead 1-0. Immediately after Tucker’s single, Chas McCormick followed with a single of his own to drive in Yordan Álvarez with the 2-0.

The White Sox didn’t take long to react as Yoán Moncada put Chicago on the board with an opposite-field solo shot in the second inning to make it 2-1. In the fourth, Seby Zavala hit a two-run home run, the second dinger surrendered by Astros’ starter José Urquidy, to score two more runs and leave the score 3-2.

Speaking of quick reactions, the Astros tied the game in the fourth, thanks to a Jeremy Peña RBI double.

Making his first appearance as an Astro, Ronel Blanco got in the game and was pretty dominant for two hitless innings of one walk and four strikeouts. Ryne Stanek followed him with a 1.2-inning performance and Héctor Neris shut the door for Houston despite allowing two hits and an earned run.

The Astros’ offense, however, was ready to attack in the innings seventh and eighth. Tucker –who received his Gold Glove award along with Peña in a ceremony before the game— got another RBI single this time to get ahead in the contest 4-3.

An inning later, Yordan and José Abreu registered two productive singles to drive in two runs and make it 6-3 in the eighth. That was enough for the Astros to grab their second win of the season. Abreu recorded his first RBI as an Astro while Yordan is 5-for-11 to start the young campaign with five ribbies.

Both teams will face each other to end the series on Sunday at 1:10 pm (CT). Mike Clevinger and Luis García are the announced starters.

