Game 3 Thread. April 1, 2023, 1:10 CT. White Sox @ Astros

It turns out the Astros won’t lose every game this year after losing their first Opening Day game in 11 years. They beat the White Sox last night 6-3 thanks to a Kyle Tucker homer and a three-run double by Yordan.

The Astros have only managed 11 hits in two games, and last night David Hensly became the Astros hit leader in one game alone by going 2-3.

Meanwhile, Astros pitching has given up 22 hits, and I must say I was a little disappointed at how easily the White Sox hit Cristian Javier, who allowed eight of those hits last night, plus a walk in five innings.

Bryan Abreu looks like the future of the Astros bullpen so far. In two innings, four Ks, and only one hit.

The natives are restless over the situation in CF, bordering on a “CF controversy.” World Series hero Chas McCormick is accumulating splinters on his butt riding the bench. Meanwhile, Dusty’s golden boy, Jake Meyers, is 0-6, with four strikeouts and seven runners left on base.

Caution: You don’t judge a player, any player, on two games.

McCormick will play today, as will Yainier Diaz at catcher. (So why is Cesar Salazar on the roster as the “backup catcher?”) And Hensley gets rewarded for his performance last night with another start at 2B. Let’s hope that is a trend.

