Astros Prospect Report: March 31st

Minor league baseball is back with the Sugar Land Space Cowboys in action last night!

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (0-1) lost 14-3 (BOX SCORE)

Sugar Land took on El Paso in their season opener last night. The Space Cowboys got on the board first scoring 2 runs in the the third on an RBI infield single from Dirden and an RBI fielder’s choice by Bannon. Hansen made his first start since August of 2021 due to Tommy John, and went 3.1 innings allowing 1 run with 2 strikeouts. Taylor retired the final two batters of the 4th. In the 5th, the Space Cowboys got another run on a Lee infield RBI single. Endersby came in and allowed 4 runs, 2 earned in relief as El Paso took the lead. The game got out of hand in the 8th as El Paso dropped a 9 spot and won 14-3.

Austin Hansen , RHP: 3.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 2 K

3.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 2 K Blake Taylor , LHP: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K Jimmy Endersby , RHP: 3.0 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 0 K

3.0 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 0 K Joe Record , RHP: 0.1 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 0 K

0.1 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 0 K Matt Gage, LHP: 0.2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (0-0)

A+: Asheville Tourists (0-0)

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (0-0)

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Brandon Bielak - 7:35 CT

CC: Opening Day - April 6th

AV: Opening Day - April 6th

FV: Opening Day - April 7th