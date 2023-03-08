 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Spring Training Game Thread. March 8, 2023, 5:05 CT. Astros @ Venezuela

Say it isn’t so! Jose Altuve is wearing the uniform of the other team. NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO.

By William Metzger(bilbos)
/ new
MLB: Spring Training-Washington Nationals at Houston Astros Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Bielak takes on Team Venezuela, Ranger Suarez and JOSE ALTUVE.

Here’s the Astros lineup.

Hear the game on KBME 790 AM.

More From The Crawfish Boxes

Loading comments...