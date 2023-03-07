Astros Crawfish Boil: March 7, 2023

Houston Astros News

Number one in here is not my dark horse, he’s my odds-on favorite, and he should be yours too.

Another scorching hot take from Sports Illustrated.

A great little Astros blog you all should check out if you haven’t stumbled on it already.

Non-Houston Astros AL West News

The Astros 2022 season would see them win 106 games plus another 11 on their way to the title. This was despite ranking dead last in the MLB on their MANFRED score, or the Metric for Assessing Negative or Favorable Rule-Effect Dynamics.

Got two hours for baseball-adjacent talk?

Astros Birthdays

José Canó (61) enjoyed his cup of coffee with the Astros during the 1989 campaign. He faced 99 batters in total, locking in a 1.348 WHIP while striking out only eight in 23 innings.

Eventual 17-season veteran Jeff Kent (55) played 2003 and 2004 with the Astros. A second baseman, in 275 games he hit .293/.350/.521 with 49 homers and 100 RBI, making the National League All-Star Team in 2004.