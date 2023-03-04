Astros Crawfish Boil: Saturday, March 4, 2023

Spring Training is officially over a week into the books.

After seeing the play of Justin Dirden and the impact of J.J. Matijevic, I’m reminded that Spring Training is, among a lot of other things, a place where the battle for 26th man happens. A few noteworthy players usually make a case for their inclusion on the Opening Day roster. This year hasn’t been an exception, but what happens when you have too many players that you can’t not break camp with?

Houston Astros News

Non-Houston Astros AL West News

Non AL-West MLB News

Astros Birthdays

Andy Mota (57) was a part of Houston’s organization from 1987 through 1993. In 1991, he got his chance to make an impact at the major league level. In 27 games, he went 17-for-90 with a homer and six RBI.