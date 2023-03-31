Game Preview, 3/31/23. White Sox @ Astros

OK. It wasn’t the outcome we’ve come to expect. Not after 10 straight Opening Day wins. But if I’m not mistaken (and you mathematician types correct me if I’m wrong) the odds of winning 10 straight Opening Days is 1024/1. We’re bound to lose one eventually.

Especially against Dylan Cease. He was throwing pills last night.

Still, it was disappointing, and a little worrying, to see last year’s MLB best bullpen falter.

And for the part of the team we’re most worried about, 6-9 in the order, look as bad as we feared.

But it’s one game. No one would be screaming if it happened in August. Yet some people are actually claiming that the World Champions are loaded with minor leaguers after one 3-2 loss.

Tonight, arguably the Astros’ best starter, Cristian Javier, goes to the mound to even the score against Lance Lynn. In 122.2 IP last year, Lynn was 8-7 with a 3.99 ERA.

On the other hand, the Astros’ Javier, who many believe is on the brink of stardom, takes the mound for the Astros. Last year, in 148.2 IP, Javier was 11-9 with a 2.48 ERA. In 12.1 IP last post-season, Javier allowed only one run.

Game time is 7:10 CT. Join us on the game thread.