Astros Crawfish Boil: March 31, 2023

Houston Astros News

Watch Megan Thee Stallion Throw Out The First Pitch At The Houston Astros Opening Day Game (stereogum.com)

‘My favorite Yankee killer’ | Why did Mark Wahlberg give the ‘Play ball’ call before Astros opener? (khou.com)

Houston Astros’ translator reflects on working with team (click2houston.com)

Astros TV broadcasts to continue as usual during ownership transfer (chron.com)

Jose Altuve injury: Houston Astros GM optimistic on return timeline (chron.com)

Houston Astros celebrate Opening Day with street fest, pregame ceremony (fox7austin.com)

AL West News

‘One of the best in the game’: Luis Castillo dazzles for Mariners on opening day (sports.mynorthwest.com)

Mariners’ Matt Brash just made one of MLB’s best hitters look ridiculous (sports.mynorthwest.com)

Oakland A’s fans excited for the season, but not very optimistic (news.yahoo.com)

A’s proposed ballpark, City of Oakland get a legal victory (ktvu.com)

Angels’ Hunter Renfroe makes an ABSURD NO-LOOK catch against Athletics (foxsports.com)

Yeah this was pretty incredible.

Gio Urshela happy with Angels’ decision to give him a continued look at shortstop (ocregister.com)

Jacob deGrom ‘not thrilled’ with debut for Texas Rangers (ESPN.com)

Texas Rangers opt for ‘unique’ start to RHP Kumar Rocker’s first pro season (dallasnews.com)

MLB News

Marcus Stroman makes MLB history as first violator of pitch clock (foxnews.com)

MLB new rules: Red Sox’s Rafael Devers called out on strikes for pitch clock violation on Opening Day (cbssports.com)

How the MLB pitch clock became a batter’s problem (cnn.com)

New patches unveiled to mark big league debuts

Verlander to injured list with low grade strain in upper arm (mlb.com)

Yankees’ Anthony Volpe breaks down his first MLB plate appearance (nj.com)

AP source: Minor leaguers reach 5-year labor deal with MLB (apnews.com)

This is humungous. I’m surprised I hadn’t heard of this yet. Most lower-level guys have their pay more than doubled, and now they’re guaranteed housing and they get paid during the offseason.

Astros Birthdays

Rafael Montalvo (59) made the majors with the Astros in 1986 and pitched one inning. He allowed a run on two hits and a walk.

Ty Buttrey (30) pitched in three seasons at the major league level from 2018 through 2020 with the Los Angeles Angels. He’s currently at the Double-A level with the Corpus Christi Hooks.

Heroes and Zeroes from Game One

Framber Valdez (.273)

Yordan Alvarez (.240)

Kyle Tucker (.091)

Mauricio Dubón (-.183)

Yainer Diaz (-.252)

Ryan Pressly (-.416)