Astros Crawfish Boil: March 3, 2023

José Urquidy takes the hill for the second time this spring for Houston in a 12:05 home game against the Atlanta Braves. The Astros, who are 3-2 so far, will be hosting from the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches.

Houston Astros News

Who is Justin Dirden? Meet the Astros prospect tearing up Spring Training (chron.com)

Astros Week: Michael Brantley, AT&T Sports Southwest’s Money Problem and Pitch Clock Chaos (houstonpress.com)

Here’s what Astros pitcher Luis Garcia’s new windup looks like before and after (khou.com)

Sharp outing by top starters fuels Astros’ rotation hopes (mlb.com)

Four Observations From Houston Astros Spring Training (houstonpress.com)

Buttrey Hopes To Make Lasting Impression On Houston Astros (si.com, D+)

Why has Yuli Gurriel not been signed yet? Explaining why Houston Astros have not brought La Pina back (sportskeeda.com)

MLB Twitter reacts to debut of Houston Astros pitcher Luis Garcia’s new windup in spring training game: “His career might be over” (sportskeeda.com, F-)

Non-Astros AL West News

Aguilar embraces leadership role with A’s (mlb.com)

Sears, Kaprielian progressing towards Opening Day (mlb.com)

Former Astros manager gives ridiculous take on Jo Adell, 2023 Angels (halohangout.com)

Notes: Phillips brings energy; Davidson on right path (mlb.com)

Here’s why Heaney threw Betts a middle-middle fastball (mlb.com)

Brad Miller Plays Wherever Rangers Want (si.com, C+)

Fann: 6 most important Mariners highlights from spring training so far (sports.mynorthwest.com)

Could Cade Marlowe Break Camp with Mariners? (sodomojo.com)

Non-AL West MLB News

Stanton: Yanks’ lineup ‘a force to be reckoned with’ (mlb.com)

How a big league star changed my son’s life (mlb.com, A+)

Yankees’ Wandy Peralta takes advantage of MLB pitch clock, strikes out batter in 20 seconds (foxnews.com)

Cricket stars Brook, Wong named MLB Europe ambassadors (mlb.com)

Orioles’ Plan Has Organization in Position to Contend (mlb.com)

Flexing: Each team’s top power-hitting prospect (mlb.com)

Astros Birthdays

None

Chat GPT’s Game Prediction

The Houston Astros faced off against the Atlanta Braves in a Spring Training game today, with the Astros coming out on top with a final score of 5-4. The game was played at the Astros’ home stadium, Minute Maid Park.

Astros starting pitcher Jose Urquidy had a solid performance, pitching three scoreless innings and striking out four batters. The Astros’ offense was led by outfielder Chas McCormick, who hit a two-run home run in the fourth inning. Other notable performances included third baseman Alex Bregman, who went 2-3 with a double and a run scored, and first baseman Yuli Gurriel, who went 2-3 with an RBI.

On the Braves’ side, starting pitcher Max Fried allowed two runs in three innings of work. The offense was led by outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr., who hit a two-run home run in the eighth inning.

Overall, it was a competitive game between the two teams and a good opportunity for players to continue working on their skills before the regular season begins.