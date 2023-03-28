The Astros Announced Their 26-Man Opening Day Roster.

The Astros announced their 26-man roster a few hours after TCB posted its annual “Name the 26-man” challenge.

Nobody predicted Corey Julks or César Salazar. And some were surprised that catcher Yanier Diaz was chosen over former first-round draft pick Korey Lee.

The pitchers on the bubble who were chosen were Phil Maton, Seth Martinez, and rookie Ronel Blanco.

Besides Lee, many were surprised that Spring Training standout Justin Dirden did not make the final cut.

Astros GM Dana Brown explained that both Lee and Dirden are high-level prospects who need to play every day, even if it means playing in AAA. César Salazar, on the other hand, is strictly a backup catcher and will fill that role on the Astros. Yanier Diaz is possibly the Astros catcher of the future, but his likely role at this time is backup first base, left field, and right-handed pinch-hitting.

Here are Astros GM Dana Brown’s comments on the roster.