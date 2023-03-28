Be the Genius Who Picks the Astros Opening Day Roster.

On Opening Day, we know who will be there, and there are just a few openings. Can you pick the exact right roster? You’ll get a shout-out if you do. I don’t know when the Stros will announce their roster, so act quickly.
Here are the locks. You don’t have to pick these unless you think one is wrong and you want to exclude them.
Position Players:
Jose Abreu
Jeremy Pena
Alex Bregman
Yordan Alvarez
Chas McCormick
Jake Meyers
Kyle Tucker
Mauricio Dubon
Martin Maldonado
Pitchers:
Framber Valdez
Cristian Javier
Luis Garcia
Jose Urquidy
Hunter Brown
Bryan Abreu
Ryne Stanek
Hector Neris
Rafael Montero
Ryan Pressly
That’s 19. Fill out the remaining seven roster positions. Thanks
Loading comments...