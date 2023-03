As we head into the regular season this week, the Astros use an exhibition game at Constellation Field to tune up against the Sugarland Space Cowboys.

Ronel Blanco will continue his transition to starting pitcher in this game. The Astros lineup below.

Peña 6, Alvarez 7, Bregman 5, Abreu 3, Hensley 4, McCormick 9, Lee DH, Meyers 8, Maldonado 2