Astros Crawfish Boil: Monday, March 27, 2023

Here’s your Monday Boil!

In yesterday’s final non-intra-organizational Spring Training game, the Houston Astros topped the St. Louis Cardinals by a final score of 24-1. Three touchdowns and a field goal, to an...extra point. Tonight, they’ll visit Constellation Field in Sugar Land to take on the Space Cowboys in the first game of a home-and-home series. Will tomorrow’s Astros have a snowball’s chance in Texas against today’s?

Astros Birthdays

Saturday

RHP Mike Nagy (75) had a six-year MLB career starting in 1969, when he finished second in the American League Rookie of the Year Award voting after going 12-2 with a 3.11 ERA for the Boston Red Sox. In 1974, his final season, he came into nine games in relief for the Astros, posting an 8.53 ERA and a 1.737 WHIP.

Righty reliever Phil Maton (30) made his debut in 2017 with the San Diego Padres, and later pitched for the Cleveland Indians. In mid-2021, he joined the Astros via the Myles Straw trade, and has since pitched in 94 games for Houston. He’s 4-2 with a 4.15 ERA, 97 K’s in 91 innings, and a 1.352 WHIP. And he also had an immaculate inning...

Sunday

Right-handed starter Cristian Javier (26) is about to start his fourth major league season, all with the Astros. He’s gone 20-12 with a 3.05 ERA and 378 whiffs in 304 1⁄ 3 innings. He has a 1.035 career WHIP and started two combined no-hitters last season, including the one in the World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies. This guy is one of the most accurate pitchers I’ve ever seen.

Right-handed starting pitcher Shane Reynolds (54) played the first 11 seasons of his 13 season major league career with the Astros from 1992 through 2002. He went 103-86 with a 3.95 ERA, 1309 K’s in 1622 1⁄ 3 innings, and a 1.292 WHIP.

Eighteen-year MLB vet José Vizcaíno (55) spent 2001 through the middle of 2005 with the Houston Astros. A utility infielder by trade, Vizcaíno specialized at shortstop. With Houston, he appeared in 559 games, and batted .276/.316/.369 with 13 homers and 133 RBI. And there was this...

Today