Filed under: Spring Training Game Thread. March 25, 2023, 5:05 CT. Astros @ Nationals Christian Javier gets his last warm-up before the season against Patrick Corbin By William Metzger(bilbos) Mar 25, 2023, 3:35pm CDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Spring Training Game Thread. March 25, 2023, 5:05 CT. Astros @ Nationals Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images Here are the lineups: Here is your media access. The game is on free TV on MLB.TV More From The Crawfish Boxes Spring Training Game Thread. March 24, 2023, 6:40 CT. Astros @ Marlins Astros Crawfish Boil: March 24, 2023 Spring Training Game Thread. March 23, 2023, 5:05 CT. Nationals @ Astros Astros Crawfish Boil: March 23, 2023 Preseason Check-In: Zach Dezenzo Astros Reacts Survey Loading comments...
Loading comments...