Astros Crawfish Boil: March 23, 2023

Next Thursday we’ll be catching regular season baseball. For now, we still have Spring Training.

Houston Astros News

Altuve injury, Alvarez, more (mlb.com)

Houston Astros to Wear Gold on Opening Day 2023 (sportslogos.net)

Astros scratch Hunter Brown from final spring start (houstonchronicle.com)

2 Houston Astros Playing Their Way Off the Opening Day Roster and 1 Playing His Way On (climbingtalshill.com)

tl;dr — Mauricio Dubon and Brandon Bielak are playing their way off, Justin Dirden is playing his way on.

MLB legend will be in ESPN’s broadcast booth for Astros Opening Day (chron.com)

There’s a new Correa in town, and he’s forging his own path (mlb.com)

Note: this article is about two weeks old, I just thought it was worth sharing.

AL West News

Dipoto: Mariners roster as deep, culture ‘most stable’ as it’s been (sports.mynorthwest.com)

Pitching is a family affair for Mariners’ star set-up man Andrés Muñoz (the athletic.com)

Angels react to Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout World Baseball Classic duel (ocregister.com)

Mike Trout is enjoying baseball again with Team USA, and the Los Angeles Angels should be worried (desertsun.com)

Gordon: A’s don’t belong in Las Vegas. They belong in Oakland (reviewjournal.com)

MLB Hall of Famer: Former commissioner Bud Selig blocked me from buying A’s (msn.com)

Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom? ‘MLB The Show’ simulates Texas Rangers’ 2023 season (dallasnews.com)

3 crucial questions for the Rangers ahead of Opening Day (mlb.com)

:Astros Birthdays

Current member of the Double-A Corpus Christi Hooks Julio Robaina (22) is a left-handed pitcher In four minor league seasons he’s posted a 12-16 record with a 4.97 ERA. He’s also struck out 256 in 224 1⁄ 3 innings.

Lefty reliever Danny Coombs (81) was part of the Houston team for their first seven major league seasons. In 90 appearances, he was 8-7 with a 4.22 ERA and 107 K’s in 147 innings.

Lee May (1943-2017) played 18 major league seasons between four teams from 1965 through 1982. From 1972 through 1974, he played 448 for the Astros, hitting .274/.317/.471 with 81 homers and 288 RBI, making the National League All Star Team in 1972.