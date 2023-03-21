 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Spring Training Game Thread. March 21, 2023, 12:05 CT. Marlins @ Astros

Promising prospect Ronel Blanco gets another look on the mound

By William Metzger(bilbos)
MLB: MAR 01 Spring Training - Red Sox at Astros

You can watch this one on MLB TV or listen live on KBME 790 AM.

Here’s the Astros lineup.

