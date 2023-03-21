Filed under: Spring Training Game Thread. March 21, 2023, 12:05 CT. Marlins @ Astros Promising prospect Ronel Blanco gets another look on the mound By William Metzger(bilbos) Mar 21, 2023, 12:01pm CDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Spring Training Game Thread. March 21, 2023, 12:05 CT. Marlins @ Astros Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email You can watch this one on MLB TV or listen live on KBME 790 AM. Here’s the Astros lineup. More From The Crawfish Boxes Houston Astros Top Five Pitching Prospects for 2023 Astros Crawfish Boil: March 21, 2023 Japan walks it off against Mexico! Advances to the 2023 WBC final! The Aftermath of Jose Altuve’s Fractured Thumb Astros Crawfish Boil: March 20, 2023 Spring Training Game Thread. March 19, 2023, 12:05 CT. Astros @ Marlins Loading comments...
Loading comments...