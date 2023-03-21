Astros Crawfish Boil: March 21, 2023

Welcome to the official beginning of Spring.

March 21 is the official first day of Spring, and we’re now only nine days from Houston’s actual season opener, against the Chicago White Sox. I don’t know about you, but I’m always happy when it’s time for Spring Training to roll around. I also always get bored with Spring Training long before it’s over. Blame our culture for my short attention span, but after the novelty of seeing our guys on the field again wear off, I just want to start watching the games that count in the standings.

Houston Astros News

AL West News

MLB News

Astros Birthdays

Kenedy Corona, who turns 23 today, has gone five-for-16 in Spring Training this year with Houston. The Venezuelan outfielder also stole a base, and will probably start the season at the Double-A level with the Corpus Christi Hooks.

Pidge Browne was a 33-year-old-first baseman and US Navy veteran who went 21-for-100 in 65 games with the inaugural version of the Houston Colt .45s. A 14-year pro-baseball veteran, 1962 was Browne’s lone season of major league play.

LF Tommy Davis played 18 seasons in the majors, from 1959 until 1976. Between the second half of the 1969 season and the first half of the 1970 season, he played in 81 games for the Houston Astros, hitting .271 with four homers and 39 RBI.