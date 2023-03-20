Astros Crawfish Boil: March 20, 2023

Welcome to the final full week of Spring Training games with the Monday Crawfish Boil.

Starting near the end of next week, they all start counting. Houston was remarkably lucky in 2022 with their injury track record. It seems as if they’re going to start 2023 with a few speed bumps. Michael Brantley, Jose Altuve, and Yordan Alvarez will likely not be in the Opening Day starting lineup, and Lance McCullers Jr. will not be in the Opening Day rotation. Luckily, the Astros have long employed a strategy where the “next-man up” is always ready to go. Even with these injuries, the Astros still boast a top-five rotation in all of baseball (according to my very unscientific eye-test).

It’s nice to have an ace, but let's be serious. Even the aceyist of aces only plays about two-thirds of every fifth game (13.3 percent of all innings). The Rangers are going to need more than their top guy to make a dent in Houston’s AL West chokehold. They’re going to need a whole pitching staff — you know, like Houston’s.

Houston Astros Birthdays

3/19

Hawai’i native Kobe Kato (24) hit .242 in 32 games for the Low-A Fayetteville Woodpeckers in his first pro season, 2021. He’s currently still listed on Fayetteville’s roster.

Right-handed pitcher Aaron Brown (24) was 4-9 with a 5.28 ERA for the High-A Asheville Tourists in 2022. He’s still listed as part of the team.

First- and second baseman Matt Downs (39) hit .235/.298/.432 over 208 games for the Astros from 2010 through 2012.

3B Chuck Jackson (60) hit .221/.284/.325 in 81 games for Houston between 1987 and 1988.

3/20

RHP Jim Golden (87) was 7-12 with a 4.13 ERA during the first two seasons of the Houston Colt .45s. He struck out 93 in 159 frames and allowed a 1.428 WHIP.

RHP Blas Minor (57) pitched 11 games for the 1997 Astros. It was the final major league appearances through six seasons for him, and he struck out six in 12 innings for Houston.

Six-year veteran Rick Parker (60) was an outfielder for four major league teams, including Houston in 1993. He hit .333 in 45 games, with four RBI.

Lefty pitcher Wilfredo Rodriguez (44) enjoyed his cuppa joe with the 2001 Astros. He pitched three innings in two games, but allowed five earned runs.