Astros Pitchers Shut Out Cardinals 6-0

Several likely Astros 26-man pitchers got their first action of the Spring today and looked good doing it. Framber Valdez started and pitched two innings, allowing no runs, one hit, no walks, and two Ks.

He was followed by the likely #2 in the rotation, Cristian Javier, who put up similar numbers, except he struck out three.

Relievers Hector Neris and Bryan Abreu, respectively, followed Javier, each continuing the scoreless streak, Neris getting three strikeouts in his inning pitched.

A new Astro, Ty Buttrey, is making a comeback to professional baseball and has a chance to make the opening-day roster. He also looked sharp retiring the side in his inning pitched on nine pitches, seven for strikes, with one strikeout.

Leading the way offensively for the Astros was Kyle Tucker with two hits, including a double. He is .500 thus far in Spring Training and will soon depart for the World Baseball Classic.

Yainer Diaz and Will Wagner also doubled.

Jose Abreu, Korey Lee, and Rylan Bannon, a candidate for utility, all homered.

The Astros take on the Atlanta Braves tomorrow at 12:05 CT. Jose Urquidy gets the start. No television, but you can listen at 790 AM (delayed).