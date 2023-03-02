Filed under: Spring Training Game Thread. March 3, 2023, 12:05 CT Astros Vs. Cardinals Framber Valdez gets his first look in ST against Cardinal ace Adam Wainwright By William Metzger(bilbos) Mar 2, 2023, 12:00pm CST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Spring Training Game Thread. March 3, 2023, 12:05 CT Astros Vs. Cardinals Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Rhona Wise-USA TODAY Sports Here’s the Astros lineup. You can hear the game on the radio at KBME 790 AM. More From The Crawfish Boxes Astros Pitchers Shut Out Cardinals 6-0 Will Luis García show a better version of himself in ’23? Astros Crawfish Boil: Thursday, March 2, 2023 Astros and Red Sox End Their ST Game Tied 4-4. Astros Spring Training Game Thread. March 1, 2023, 12:05 CT. Red Sox @ Astros Astros Reacts Survey Loading comments...
