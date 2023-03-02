 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Spring Training Game Thread. March 3, 2023, 12:05 CT Astros Vs. Cardinals

Framber Valdez gets his first look in ST against Cardinal ace Adam Wainwright

By William Metzger(bilbos)
MLB: Spring Training-Houston Astros Workouts Rhona Wise-USA TODAY Sports

Here’s the Astros lineup.

You can hear the game on the radio at KBME 790 AM.

