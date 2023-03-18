Altuve HBP on Wrist During WBC

Jose Altuve has left the World Baseball Classic with an injury to his hand.

Daniel Bard drills Jose Altuve in the left hand and Altuve goes down and is removed from the game



pic.twitter.com/7t2bVFPcCc — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) March 19, 2023

Altuve left under his own power, but he was holding his wrist and hand as the medical staff escorted him to the clubhouse. The vibe on Twitter was split between honest concern for Altuve and schadenfreude over his injury.

The Jose Altuve hate still blows my mind. Dude’s one of the nicest players in the game, one of the most improbable success stories in the sport, and it was proven that he didn’t use the sign stealing system. Let my guy live. — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) March 19, 2023

so the entire team cheats and he constantly gets to hit with runners in scoring position gaining inflated RBI stats etc and didn’t speak up while it was occuring but sure he’s a good guy. WBC MVP Daniel Bard

Look, I’m not going to say that everyone needs to love “our” guy, but have a little empathy. Dude is a non-cheater and one of the unlikeliest sports heroes of the 21st century. He’s a super-nice guy, and no one deserves to be injured. Yes, I realize I’m preaching to the choir. Everyone who frequents TCB wants Altuve to get better soon, I would hope. I’m sure over on Pinstripe Alley they’re holding a parade because they’re so classy.

Venezuela currently leads the United States, 6-5 in the seventh inning. We’ll keep you updated on Altuve’s injury as developments arise. Thanks for reading.