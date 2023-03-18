 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Altuve HBP on Wrist During WBC

Jose Altuve hit by pitch puts his early 2023 in question.

By Kevin Kraczkowski
World Baseball Classic Quarterfinals: United States v Venezuela Photo by Gene Wang/Getty Images

Jose Altuve has left the World Baseball Classic with an injury to his hand.

Altuve left under his own power, but he was holding his wrist and hand as the medical staff escorted him to the clubhouse. The vibe on Twitter was split between honest concern for Altuve and schadenfreude over his injury.

One person tweeted:

so the entire team cheats and he constantly gets to hit with runners in scoring position gaining inflated RBI stats etc and didn’t speak up while it was occuring but sure he’s a good guy.

WBC MVP Daniel Bard

I’m not going to credit him because...obvious obnoxious.

Look, I’m not going to say that everyone needs to love “our” guy, but have a little empathy. Dude is a non-cheater and one of the unlikeliest sports heroes of the 21st century. He’s a super-nice guy, and no one deserves to be injured. Yes, I realize I’m preaching to the choir. Everyone who frequents TCB wants Altuve to get better soon, I would hope. I’m sure over on Pinstripe Alley they’re holding a parade because they’re so classy.

Venezuela currently leads the United States, 6-5 in the seventh inning. We’ll keep you updated on Altuve’s injury as developments arise. Thanks for reading.

