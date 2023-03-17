Here’s your Friday’s World Baseball Classic report

The 2023 World Baseball Classic hasn’t stopped giving us tons of emotions. It’s getting better and better day after day. Every other day, Crawfish Boxes will bring you everything you need to know about the tournament, where many Astros players are going for the title.

Thursday’s scores

Italy 3 – 9 Japan (box score)

Astros’ performances

How we’re goin’

Quarterfinal 1

Australia (pool B runner-up) 3 – 4 Cuba (pool A winner) (box score)

Quarterfinal 2

Italy (pool A runner-up) 3 – 9 Japan (pool B winner) (box score)

Quarterfinal 3

United States (pool C runner-up) – Venezuela (pool D winner)

Saturday, March 18

7:00 pm ET

Miami, Florida

Quarterfinal 4

Puerto Rico (pool D runner-up) – Mexico (pool C winner)

Friday, March 17

7:00 pm ET

Miami, Florida

Leaders

Batting:

Hits: 2 tied with 9

Doubles: Randy Arozarena (Mexico), 5

Triples: 16 tied with 1

Home runs: Ha-Seong Kim (Korea), 3

Runs batted in: Masataka Yoshida (Japan), 10

Runs scored: Kensuke Kondoh (Japan), 8

Walks: Shohei Ohtani (Japan), 8

Stolen bases: Chavez Young (Great Britain), 5

Pitching:

Wins: 3 tied with 2

Losses: JC Ramírez (Nicaragua), 2

Saves: 2 tied with 2

Innings: Shohei Ohtani (Japan), 8.2

Most earned runs: 2 tied with 7

Most walks: Xiang Wang (China), 8

Strikeouts: Miguel Romero (Cuba), 12

Today’s games

Quarterfinal 4

Puerto Rico (RHP Marcus Stroman) – Mexico (LHP Julio Urías)