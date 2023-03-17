Astros Crawfish Boil: St. Patrick’s Day

Welcome to the St. Patricks Day Boil.

Per popular request, I’ve avoided links to the sports illustrated stable of websites. I did this because SI does not offer the same quality that we used to expect from them in the past. A lot of you noticed that their content was lacking in quality, and when you talk, TCB listens.

Houston Astros News

Blanco’s peculiar move gives Astros viable rotation option (mlb.com)

Spring training roundup: Jose Abreu’s bat, Astros’ arms overpower Cards (deadspin.com)

José Abreu’s solo home run (mlb.com)

Progress report: Houston Astros (sandiegouniontribune.com)

Astros to be heavily featured in World Baseball Classic quarterfinals (chron.com)

Watch: Astros Ryan Pressly delivers clutch performance for Team USA (chron.com)

Non-Houston Astros AL West News

We found tickets for all 2023 Texas Rangers home games. Some are only $7 (nypost.com)

Late spring training standouts for the Texas Rangers (star-telegram.com)

Good Morning San Diego: Padres trade rumor for Athletics SP Paul Blackburn (gaslampball.com)

Why catcher Kyle McCann is being called A’s most improved player in spring training (sfchronicle.com)

Moniak making last-ditch push for roster spot (mlb.com)

‘Most fun experience’: Mike Trout’s shocking discovery after leading Team USA to World Baseball Classic quarterfinals (clutchpoints.com)

Dipoto: What stands out from Mariners in World Baseball Classic (sports.mynorthwest.com)

Two potential under-the-radar breakout candidates for Mariners as ST progresses (sodomojo.com)

Non-AL West MLB News

4 options for Mets to fill Díaz-sized hole in bullpen (mlb.com)

Reinvented Matt Harvey wants a final MLB shot: ‘I can still pitch’ (nypost.com)

MLB in 2023: Most Overpaid Player on Each Team (newarena.com)

What Happens to MLB Contract If Player Gets Injured During WBC? (nbcsandiego.com)

Edwin Díaz, Power, Money, and the Future of International Baseball (fangraphs.com)

USA vs. Colombia final score, results: Team USA advances to WBC quarterfinals behind Mike Trout, pitching (sportingnews.com)

Houston Astros Birthdays

None