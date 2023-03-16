Astros Crawfish Boil: March 16, 2023

Here’s your Thursday Boil!

Houston Astros News

Astros break out in the 6th (mlb.com)

This group could be sneaky strength of Astros in World Series defense (chron.com)

Houston Astros Starter McCullers Jr. Provides Update on Elbow Soreness (si.com)

Sara Goodrum breaks down Astros’ prospects in Q&A (mlb.com)

Astros: Martin Maldonado shines in WBC and Framber Valdez deals (abc10.com)

Non-Houston Astros AL West News

MLB Network’s Amsinger: Mariners camp ‘best vibe’ he’s seen in spring (sports.mynorthwest.com)

Nottingham’s inside-the-park HR (mlb.com)

Jacob deGrom, Eovaldi Will Start Texas Rangers Season on Pitch Count (si.com)

Texas Rangers positional preview: Banking on high-upside rotation (wfaa.com)

Arte Moreno Wanted To Sign Trea Turner, Angels GM Convinced Him Otherwise (si.com)

2 AL West teams the Angels should fear, 1 team that is a fraud (halohangout.com)

Elephant Rumblings: Can Ramon Laureano make a comeback in 2023? (athleticsnation.com)

Outfield prospect Lawrence Butler impresses A’s in first big-league camp (sfchronicle.com)

Non-AL West MLB News

Every MLB team’s most crucial player entering 2023: Rookie infielders, newly signed starters and more (cbssports.com)

Yankees, the most valuable franchise in MLB, don’t provide in-flight Wi-Fi for players on team plane (cbssports.com)

Why Sheets is a ‘dangerous’ player for opponents to face (mlb.com)

Giants’ No. 4 prospect brings unique energy to spring (mlb.com)

MLB releases statement after Bally Sports owner files for bankruptcy (fox8.com)

MLB news: Freddie Freeman injury, Yankees fans and Joey Gallo, Boston Red Sox (fansided.com)

Houston Astros Birthdays

Lefty Reymin Guduan (31) pitched in 32 games over parts of three seasons with Houston, from 2017 through 2019. In 24 2⁄ 3 innings, he racked up an 8.03 ERA and a 1.986 WHIP.