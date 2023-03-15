Here’s your Wednesday’s World Baseball Classic report

The 2023 World Baseball Classic hasn’t stopped giving us tons of emotions. It’s getting better and better day after day. Every other day, Crawfish Boxes will bring you everything you need to know about the tournament, where many Astros players are going for the title.

Cuba and Australia will be beginning the second round today while Astros’ José Urquidy will start for Mexico in a win-or-die game!

Enjoy!

Tuesday’s scores

Nicaragua 1 – 4 Venezuela (box score)

Canada 5 – 0 Colombia (box score)

Israel 0 – 10 Dominican Republic, 7 innings (box score)

Great Britain 1 – 2 Mexico (box score)

—

Astros’ performances

2B José Altuve (Venezuela): 0-for-3, BB, SO, .200 vs Nicaragua

RHP Héctor Neris (Dominican Republic): 1.0 IP, SO, 0.00 ERA vs Israel

SS Jeremy Peña (Dominican Republic): 1-for-3, 2B (1), R, BB, SO, .167, vs Israel

—

Standings

Pool A - Taichung

*Cuba, 2-2

*Italy, 2-2

Netherlands, 2-2

Panama, 2-2

Chinese Taipei, 2-2

Pool B – Tokyo

*Japan, 4-0

*Australia, 3-1

Korea, 2-2

Czech Republic, 1-3

China, 0-4

Pool C – Phoenix

Canada, 2-1

Mexico, 2-1

United States, 2-1

Colombia, 1-2

Great Britain, 1-3

Pool D – Miami

Venezuela, 3-0

Dominican Republic, 2-1

Puerto Rico, 2-1

Israel, 1-2

Nicaragua, 0-4

(*) Advanced to the next stage.

—

Leaders

Batting:

Hits: Nicky López (Italy), 8

Doubles: Kensuke Kondoh (Japan), 4

Triples: 15 tied with 1

Home runs: Ha-Seong Kim (Korea), 3

Runs batted in: 3 tied with 8

Runs scored: 2 tied with 7

Walks: Shohei Ohtani (Japan), 7

Stolen bases: Chavez Young (Great Britain), 5

Pitching:

Wins: José Ruiz (Venezuela), 2

Losses: JC Ramírez (Nicaragua), 2

Saves: 2 tied with 2

Innings: 2 tied with 7.0

Most earned runs: 2 tied with 7

Most walks: Xiang Wang (China), 8

Strikeouts: 2 tied with 10

—

Today’s games

First round:

Venezuela – Israel, 12:00 pm (ET)

Mexico – Canada, 3:00 pm (ET)

Puerto Rico – Dominican Republic, 7:00 pm (ET)

United States – Colombia, 10:00 pm (ET)

Second round:

Australia – Cuba, 6:00 am (ET)