Here’s your Wednesday’s World Baseball Classic report

The 2023 World Baseball Classic hasn’t stopped giving us tons of emotions. It’s getting better and better day after day. Every other day, Crawfish Boxes will bring you everything you need to know about the tournament, where many Astros players are going for the title.
Cuba and Australia will be beginning the second round today while Astros’ José Urquidy will start for Mexico in a win-or-die game!
Enjoy!
Tuesday’s scores
Nicaragua 1 – 4 Venezuela (box score)
Canada 5 – 0 Colombia (box score)
Israel 0 – 10 Dominican Republic, 7 innings (box score)
Great Britain 1 – 2 Mexico (box score)
—
Astros’ performances
2B José Altuve (Venezuela): 0-for-3, BB, SO, .200 vs Nicaragua
RHP Héctor Neris (Dominican Republic): 1.0 IP, SO, 0.00 ERA vs Israel
SS Jeremy Peña (Dominican Republic): 1-for-3, 2B (1), R, BB, SO, .167, vs Israel
—
Standings
Pool A - Taichung
*Cuba, 2-2
*Italy, 2-2
Netherlands, 2-2
Panama, 2-2
Chinese Taipei, 2-2
Pool B – Tokyo
*Japan, 4-0
*Australia, 3-1
Korea, 2-2
Czech Republic, 1-3
China, 0-4
Pool C – Phoenix
Canada, 2-1
Mexico, 2-1
United States, 2-1
Colombia, 1-2
Great Britain, 1-3
Pool D – Miami
Venezuela, 3-0
Dominican Republic, 2-1
Puerto Rico, 2-1
Israel, 1-2
Nicaragua, 0-4
(*) Advanced to the next stage.
—
Leaders
Batting:
Hits: Nicky López (Italy), 8
Doubles: Kensuke Kondoh (Japan), 4
Triples: 15 tied with 1
Home runs: Ha-Seong Kim (Korea), 3
Runs batted in: 3 tied with 8
Runs scored: 2 tied with 7
Walks: Shohei Ohtani (Japan), 7
Stolen bases: Chavez Young (Great Britain), 5
Pitching:
Wins: José Ruiz (Venezuela), 2
Losses: JC Ramírez (Nicaragua), 2
Saves: 2 tied with 2
Innings: 2 tied with 7.0
Most earned runs: 2 tied with 7
Most walks: Xiang Wang (China), 8
Strikeouts: 2 tied with 10
—
Today’s games
First round:
Venezuela – Israel, 12:00 pm (ET)
Mexico – Canada, 3:00 pm (ET)
Puerto Rico – Dominican Republic, 7:00 pm (ET)
United States – Colombia, 10:00 pm (ET)
Second round:
Australia – Cuba, 6:00 am (ET)
Loading comments...