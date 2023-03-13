Ongoing World Baseball Classic Game Thread

The following Astros are in the WBC:

USA: Ryan Pressly, Kyle Tucker

Dominican Republic: Bryan Abreu, Ronel Blanco, Cristian Javier, Rafael Montero, Hector Neris, Jeremy Pena

Venezuela: Jose Altuve, Luis Garcia

Mexico: Jose Urquidy

Puerto Rico: Martin Maldonado

Comment on the ongoing games below and watch for Juan Paez’s columns covering the WBC and Astros’ contributions every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

In a classic showdown between two international titans, Team Venezuela beat the Dominican Republic 5-1 on March 11. Luis Garcia shut down the Dominican juggernaut for three innings for Team Venezuela.

Story HERE.