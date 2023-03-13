Here’s your Monday’s World Baseball Classic report

The 2023 World Baseball Classic hasn’t stopped giving us tons of emotions. It’s getting better and better day after day. Every other day, Crawfish Boxes will bring you everything you need to know about the tournament, where many Astros players are going for the title.

Enjoy!

Sunday’s scores

Japan 7 – 1 Australia (box score)

Netherlands 1 – 7 Italy (box score)

Nicaragua 1 – 3 Israel (box score)

Great Britain 8 – 18 Canada (box score)

Venezuela 9 – 6 Puerto Rico (box score)

Mexico 11 – 5 United States (box score)

Australia 8 – 3 Czech Republic (box score)

—

Astros’ performances

RHP Ryan Pressly (United States): 1.0 IP, SO, 0.00 ERA vs Mexico

LF Kyle Tucker (United States): 1-for-3, 3B, R, BB, .286 vs Mexico

2B José Altuve (Venezuela): 1-for-5, 2B, 2 R, BB, 3 SO, .286 vs Puerto Rico

—

Standings

Pool A - Taichung

*Cuba, 2-2

*Italy, 2-2

Netherlands, 2-2

Panama, 2-2

Chinese Taipei, 2-2

Pool B – Tokyo

*Japan, 4-0

*Australia, 3-1

Korea, 1-2

Czech Republic, 1-3

China, 0-3

Pool C – Phoenix

Canada, 1-0

Colombia, 1-0

Mexico, 1-1

United States, 1-1

Great Britain, 0-2

Pool D – Miami

Venezuela, 2-0

Israel, 1-0

Puerto Rico, 1-1

Dominican Republic, 0-1

Nicaragua, 0-2

(*) Advanced to the next stage.

—

Leaders

Batting:

Hits: Nicky López (Italy), 8

Doubles: Kensuke Kondoh (Japan), 4

Triples: 10 tied with 1

Home runs: 8 tied with 2

Runs batted in: 3 tied with 8

Runs scored: 2 tied with 7

Walks: Shohei Ohtani (Japan), 7

Stolen bases: Chavez Young (Great Britain), 3

Pitching:

Wins: 27 tied with 1

Losses: 27 tied with 1

Saves: 2 tied with 2

Innings: 2 tied with 7.0

Most earned runs: Mike Bolsenbroek (Netherlands), 7

Most walks: Xiang Wang (China), 6

Strikeouts: Miguel Romero (Cuba), 10

—

Today’s games

Korea – China, 6:00 am (ET)

Dominican Republic – Nicaragua, 12:00 pm (ET)

Colombia – Great Britain, 3:00 pm (ET)

Israel – Puerto Rico, 7:00 pm (ET)

Canada – United States, 10:00 pm (ET)