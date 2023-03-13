Here’s your Monday’s World Baseball Classic report

The 2023 World Baseball Classic hasn’t stopped giving us tons of emotions. It’s getting better and better day after day. Every other day, Crawfish Boxes will bring you everything you need to know about the tournament, where many Astros players are going for the title.
Sunday’s scores
Japan 7 – 1 Australia (box score)
Netherlands 1 – 7 Italy (box score)
Nicaragua 1 – 3 Israel (box score)
Great Britain 8 – 18 Canada (box score)
Venezuela 9 – 6 Puerto Rico (box score)
Mexico 11 – 5 United States (box score)
Australia 8 – 3 Czech Republic (box score)
—
Astros’ performances
RHP Ryan Pressly (United States): 1.0 IP, SO, 0.00 ERA vs Mexico
LF Kyle Tucker (United States): 1-for-3, 3B, R, BB, .286 vs Mexico
2B José Altuve (Venezuela): 1-for-5, 2B, 2 R, BB, 3 SO, .286 vs Puerto Rico
—
Standings
Pool A - Taichung
*Cuba, 2-2
*Italy, 2-2
Netherlands, 2-2
Panama, 2-2
Chinese Taipei, 2-2
Pool B – Tokyo
*Japan, 4-0
*Australia, 3-1
Korea, 1-2
Czech Republic, 1-3
China, 0-3
Pool C – Phoenix
Canada, 1-0
Colombia, 1-0
Mexico, 1-1
United States, 1-1
Great Britain, 0-2
Pool D – Miami
Venezuela, 2-0
Israel, 1-0
Puerto Rico, 1-1
Dominican Republic, 0-1
Nicaragua, 0-2
(*) Advanced to the next stage.
—
Leaders
Batting:
Hits: Nicky López (Italy), 8
Doubles: Kensuke Kondoh (Japan), 4
Triples: 10 tied with 1
Home runs: 8 tied with 2
Runs batted in: 3 tied with 8
Runs scored: 2 tied with 7
Walks: Shohei Ohtani (Japan), 7
Stolen bases: Chavez Young (Great Britain), 3
Pitching:
Wins: 27 tied with 1
Losses: 27 tied with 1
Saves: 2 tied with 2
Innings: 2 tied with 7.0
Most earned runs: Mike Bolsenbroek (Netherlands), 7
Most walks: Xiang Wang (China), 6
Strikeouts: Miguel Romero (Cuba), 10
—
Today’s games
Korea – China, 6:00 am (ET)
Dominican Republic – Nicaragua, 12:00 pm (ET)
Colombia – Great Britain, 3:00 pm (ET)
Israel – Puerto Rico, 7:00 pm (ET)
Canada – United States, 10:00 pm (ET)
