Filed under: Spring Training Game Thread. March 10, 2023, 12:05 CT. Astros @ Mets The Astros face Justin Verlander By William Metzger(bilbos) Mar 10, 2023, 11:01am CST

Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports Shawn Dubin gets the start for the Astros against old friend Just Verlander. Here are the lineups. The game is not televised and is only available on radio, KBME, 790 AM on delay.
