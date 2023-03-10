 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Spring Training Game Thread. March 10, 2023, 12:05 CT. Astros @ Mets

The Astros face Justin Verlander

By William Metzger(bilbos)
MLB: Spring Training-New York Mets Workouts Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Shawn Dubin gets the start for the Astros against old friend Just Verlander. Here are the lineups.

The game is not televised and is only available on radio, KBME, 790 AM on delay.

