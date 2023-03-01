Astros and Red Sox End Their ST Game Tied 4-4.

The Red Sox and Astros battled to a 4-4 tie today in Grapefruit League action. The Red Sox did half of their damage in the first inning against Astros rookie Hunter Brown, who figures to be in the starting rotation this season after an impressive introduction to the Big Leagues at the end of last season.

Brown’s problems today can probably be dismissed as early Spring Training rust, as he had trouble finding the strike zone. He allowed an infield hit, three walks, a hit batsmen, and a catcher’s interference to allow two runs, one earned. He did record one K in one inning worked.

In the second inning, Ryan Pressly worked out of trouble without allowing a run but gave up two hits and a walk with one K.

Ronel Blanco, who looked extremely impressive in his first appearance this Spring, continued the good work today. He went two innings, allowing just two hits with three strikeouts. In three innings so far this Spring, Blanco has faced 11 hitters, retiring nine, six by strikeout while allowing no runs.

Twenty-two-year-old Jacob Melton added two runs for the Astros with a two-run homer in the sixth. His previous assignment before ST was at high-A Fayetteville in 2022, where he had a 1.001 OPS. He was the Astros’ second-round draft pick last year.

The Red Sox also scored two runs in the sixth on a home run against Astros 26-year-old Austin Hansen.

The Astros are hosted tomorrow by the St Louis Cardinals. Starting time 12:05 CT.

Two front-line pitchers start: Framber Valdez vs. Adam Wainwright.

The game will not be televised but can be heard on KBME 790 AM radio.