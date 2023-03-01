Astros Crawfish Boil: Wednesday, March 1, 2023

Welcome to your Wednesday Boil!

Now 2-2 after their first four Spring Training matchups, the Houston Astros will for the first time this (pre)season play a game without the benefit of being televised. Houston will be hosting the (3-0) Boston Red Sox at the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches behind Hunter Brown at 12:05 CT.

Houston Astros News

Around the AL West

Other MLB News

Houston Astros Birthdays

Although it’s not technically Bligh Madris’ birthday, he’ll turn seven next February 29. It’s unclear whether he celebrates his 27th birthday on February 28 or on March 1. If you can’t have one birthday, I guess you can have two...?

A six-foot, lefty-batting and right-handed throwing utility candidate, Madris is in camp with Houston as part of their 40-man roster. Although listed as an outfielder, Madris also plays a fair amount at first base. In his major league debut in 2022, he was 20-for-113 with the Pittsburgh Pirates.