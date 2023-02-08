Astros Crawfish Boil: Wednesday, February 8, 2023

It’s the Humpday Boil!

It’s February 8, 2023. The very first pitchers and catchers will begin reporting in just five days, and everyone will have reported by February 21. The first Spring Training game will be played on February 24, with the Astros taking the field for the first time on the 25th. All that to say that Opening Day is still a while from now. It’s still fifty days until the Astros open their title defense at home against the Chicago White Sox.

Houston Astros News

Astros Sign Bryan Garcia To Minor League Deal (mlbtraderumors.com)

Houston Astros Ace Valdez Undecided on World Baseball Classic (si.com)

Houston Astros’ Alex Bregman coming to Rouses in Lake Charles (kplctv.com)

Chas McCormick on Houston Astros starting CF role: ‘My job to lose’ (chron.com)

Astros, Kyle Tucker Have Discussed Extension (rotoballer.com)

Why a Yuli Gurriel-Astros reunion could work (yardbarker.com)

AL West News

An elegy for Mariners FanFest, the last pure good thing (lookoutlanding.com)

The argument for and against Griffin Canning being the Angels sixth starter (haloshangout.com)

Comparing the A’s Current Rebuild to the Last One (si.com)

Ian Kinsler Joins Texas Rangers Front Office: MLB Moves Tracker (si.com)

10 key questions that will decide the AL West (mlb.com)

MLB News

Mets outfielder Khalil Lee accused of assaulting ex-girlfriend; MLB launches investigation (cbssports.com)

Yankees’ Brian Cashman ripped by radio host following 2022 playoff disappointment (clutchpoints.com)

Nightengale’s Notebook: Bruce Bochy, Brian Sabean back in the game showing they’re ‘not dinosaurs’ (usatoday.com)

Members of Angelos family, owners of Baltimore Orioles, drop lawsuits against each other (cbssports.com)

A behind-the-scenes look at how pitch timer works (mlb.com)

Arm Angle Analysis: The Pros and Cons of a Sidearm Shift (fangraphs.com)

The Case For Sam Hilliard, Everyday Left Fielder (fangraphs.com)