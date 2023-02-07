Astros Crawfish Boil: Tuesday, February 7, 2023

It’s the Tuesday Boil!

Houston Astros News

Could the Houston Astros pursue a Hunter Brown contract extension? (chron.com)

Justin Turner breaks silence on Alex Cora’s role in Astros 2017 cheating scandal (msn.com)

Houston Astros Star Lands on Coveted MLB List (si.com)

Want to work for the Astros? Here’s everything you need to know about Saturday’s job fair (click2houston.com)

Houston Astros Farm System Ranked Near Bottom in Latest List (si.com)

SportsBusiness Journal Report Has Astros Close To Patch Sponsor Deal (si.com)

3x World Series Winner David Ortiz Believes This Houston Astros Star Deserves a “10-Year Deal” Very Soon (essentiallysports.com)

When Billy Wagner blasted Curt Schilling for downplaying Houston Astros legend’s HOF worthiness (sportskeeda.com)

Around the AL West

Las Vegas to A’s: No $, plenty of warm fuzzies (ballparkdigest.com)

Angels News: GM Perry Minasian Breaks Silence on Shohei Ohtani’s Impending Free Agency (si.com)

Kinsler returns to Rangers as special assistant to GM (mlb.com)

Dipoto: What Mariners’ expectations for Evan White are in 2023 (sports.mynorthwest.com)

Other MLB News

Phillies Star Bryce Harper Doesn’t Hold Back on Thoughts About Joe Girardi (si.com)

Major turnarounds are (probably) coming for these 5 clubs (mlb.com)

Why Scott Boras has a compelling Baseball Hall of Fame case after years as MLB’s top agent (cbssports.com)

Mets’ Steve Cohen fires back at MLB owners who are mad at his spending: ‘They need to look more at themselves’ (sports.yahoo.com)

You Can’t Fake Exit Velocity (fangraphs.com)

MLB The Show 23 Will Feature Legends From the Negro Leagues (ign.com)

All of your questions about the new rules, answered (mlb.com)

This was the wildest game in MLB history (mlb.com)

...and while we’re on the subject:

It was the longest game in baseball history. And it made a hero of one man for a day (baseballhall.org)

Baseball is almost back. I’ll bet you’re all as ready as I am.