Astros Crawfish Boil: Monday, February 6, 2023

It’s the Monday Boil!

By Kevin Kraczkowski
2022 World Series Game 6: Philadelphia Phillies v. Houston Astros Photo by Cooper Neill/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Today starts the final week before pitchers and catchers report.

Houston Astros News

Houston Astros Remain Interested in Yuli Gurriel (si.com)

We Want Houston...Again: Yankees’ Michael King Puts Foot In Mouth About the Astros (climbingtalshill.com)

MLB analyst gushes over Houston Astros’ star Yordan Alvarez’s stunning turn in 2022: “How do you define ‘breakout season?’” (sportskeeda.com)

Alex Cora Bragged About Astros Stealing 2017 World Series Against Dodgers (dodgerblue.com)

2023 Houston Astros Projected Lineup (rotochamp.com)

RELEASED NOW! POSSIBLE HIRING FOR SEASON 2023! (YouTube.com)

AL West News

Mariners might have a dynamic infield duo in Kolten Wong and JP Crawford (sodomojo.com)

Angels: Shohei Ohtani Could Make His First Start at Dodger Stadium This Year (si.com)

Why this Ranger is excited for 2023 (MLB.com)

Las Vegas site gives ‘full support’ to potential Athletics move if team can’t — or won’t — stay in Oakland (cbssports.com)

Other MLB News

Mets To Hire Carlos Beltran For Front Office Role (mlbtraderumors.com)

MLB rumors: Giants, ace righty Logan Webb talking extension; Angels still looking to fill need (cbssports.com)

Braves win arbitration case against Fried (mlb.com)

MLB rumors: Max Kepler may stay with Twins after all; Mariners lock up utility man Dylan Moore (cbssports.com)

