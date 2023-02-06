Astros Crawfish Boil: Monday, February 6, 2023

Today starts the final week before pitchers and catchers report.
Houston Astros News
Houston Astros Remain Interested in Yuli Gurriel (si.com)
We Want Houston...Again: Yankees’ Michael King Puts Foot In Mouth About the Astros (climbingtalshill.com)
MLB analyst gushes over Houston Astros’ star Yordan Alvarez’s stunning turn in 2022: “How do you define ‘breakout season?’” (sportskeeda.com)
Alex Cora Bragged About Astros Stealing 2017 World Series Against Dodgers (dodgerblue.com)
RELEASED NOW! POSSIBLE HIRING FOR SEASON 2023! (YouTube.com)
AL West News
Mariners might have a dynamic infield duo in Kolten Wong and JP Crawford (sodomojo.com)
Angels: Shohei Ohtani Could Make His First Start at Dodger Stadium This Year (si.com)
Why this Ranger is excited for 2023 (MLB.com)
Las Vegas site gives ‘full support’ to potential Athletics move if team can’t — or won’t — stay in Oakland (cbssports.com)
Other MLB News
Mets To Hire Carlos Beltran For Front Office Role (mlbtraderumors.com)
MLB rumors: Giants, ace righty Logan Webb talking extension; Angels still looking to fill need (cbssports.com)
Braves win arbitration case against Fried (mlb.com)
MLB rumors: Max Kepler may stay with Twins after all; Mariners lock up utility man Dylan Moore (cbssports.com)
