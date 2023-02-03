Looking back: The 10 biggest moves of the 2022-2023 offseason

Right after the Astros were crowned as World Series champions, lots of questions appeared and we got into a really active offseason. We were about to see valuable free agents and big question marks for almost every team including Houston.

But now, when it’s been almost three months since the final out, we can check back and look at the 10 biggest moves of this offseason.

Let’s do so…

- 11/09/2022: Mets sign RHP Edwin Díaz to a 5yr/$102MM contract

In 2022, Edwin Díaz pulled off one of the greatest seasons for a closer in recent years, saving 32 games and striking out 118 hitters over 62 innings (1.31 ERA). He was so dominant he even earned some Cy Young and MVP votes. After a historic 2022 showing, he became the highest-paid reliever in baseball history.

- 11/28/2022: Astros sign 1B José Abreu to a 3yr/$58.5MM contract

The White Sox let Abreu go to the open market and the Astros didn’t waste any time to sign the 36-year-old first baseman, who won the AL MVP back in 2020. In order to fill Yuli Gurriel’s void, they turned their attention to a younger Cuban who just posted a .304/.378/.446/.824 line in his last year with Chicago.

- 12/02/2022: Rangers sign RHP Jacob deGrom to a 5yr/$185MM contract

With an urgent need of improving their rotation, the Rangers paid big money and got their ace. deGrom will take his dominance to Texas and will lead a staff that features Martín Pérez, Andrew Heaney, Jon Gray, and Nathan Eovaldi. Over his last 102 starts, the 34-year-old righty owns a 2.05 ERA (645.1 IP).

- 12/05/2022: Phillies sign SS Trea Turner to an 11yr/$300MM contract

The Phillies are not satisfied with their National League pennant. They want more. That’s why they inked Turner to a $300 million contract that will keep him in Philadelphia until his 40-age season. He hit for a .298/.343/.466 slash line with the Dodgers in 2022, along with 39 doubles, 21 homers, 100 RBIs, 101 runs, and 27 steals.

- 12/05/2022: Mets sign RHP Justin Verlander to a 2yr/$86MM contract

Three days after officially losing Jacob deGrom to the Rangers, the Mets replaced him with the AL reigning Cy Young. Verlander, who turns 40 years old on February 20, is coming off a season in which he led the American League in wins (18), ERA (1.75), and WHIP (0.829) with the Astros.

- 12/07/2022: Yankees sign RF Aaron Judge to a 9yr/$360MM contract

Judge entered the market as the most important free agent of the 2022-2023 class. He had a season for the ages with the Yankees and hit 62 homers while driving in 131 runs, among some other great stats. The Yankees’ new captain will complete his career in New York.

- 12/08/2022: Padres sign SS Xander Bogaerts to an 11yr/$280MM contract

Another monster contract for the Padres but this one should be a game-changer for them. Bogaerts joins a scary lineup with Manny Machado, Juan Soto, Fernando Tatís Jr., and company. Just won his fifth Silver Slugger award in the young circuit as shortstop.

- 12/15/2022: Yankees sign LHP Carlos Rodón to a 6 yr/$162MM contract

After bringing back Judge, the Yankees placed a deal with Rodón, one of the best pitchers available, to reinforce their rotation and make it one of the most solid ones in the AL. Rodón will be in company of Gerrit Cole, Néstor Cortés Jr., Luis Severino, and Domingo Germán.

- 12/17/2022: Cubs sign SS Dansby Swanson to a 7yr/$177MM contract

With seven big-league years as a Brave, Swanson moved to North Chicago to defend the Cubs uniform as the new face of the team. For the past three years, Swanson has appeared in every single regular-season game possible but two.

- 01/10/2023: Twins sign SS Carlos Correa to a 6yr/$200MM contract

Despite failing physicals and losing $300MM contracts with both Giants and Mets, Correa went back to Minnesota for much less money as the Twins bought low due to Correa’s health concerns. The shortstop only spent a year in Minnesota (2022), but now he’ll be there for half of a dozen seasons.