Astros Take Mets 8-4. Luis Garcia Sharp.

The Astros took their fourth Spring Training game 8-4 against the Mets, thanks mainly to a five-run first inning.

Jose Abreu led off the scoring with his first ST hit of 2023, scoring Jake Meyers with a double. Back-up catcher candidate, Corey Lee, made his case, following Abreu with a two-run double of his own. Utility infield candidate David Hensley finished the first-inning scoring with a two-run homer, chasing Mets starter Jose Quintana.

The Astros scored three more runs in the eighth on two homers, the first by Jordan Brewer, the next by Cesar Salazar.

The Mets scored three runs in the fifth against Misael Tamarez and another in the eighth against Tyler Brown.

There was curiosity about how the pitch clock would affect Astros starter, Luis Garcia. Garcia looked sharp, pitching two innings and allowing only one hit to Francisco Lindor. He threw 21 of his 30 pitches for strikes with four strikeouts against legit big-league hitters.

The Astros play the Red Sox tomorrow at 12:05 CT

Hunter Brown gets his firs ST start.

This game is not televised but will be on the radio on KBME 790.