Spring Training Game Thread and Yesterday’s Recap, Astros @ Mets. Feb 28, 2023, 12:10 CT.

The Astros lost their third ST game to the Marlins yesterday, 4-3. Of course, scores and small sample performances have limited meaning in Spring Training games; nonetheless, yesterday’s game held both good and bad news.

The bad news: The much-awaited ST start by former #1 prospect Forrest Whitley was disappointing. Whitley allowed two runs, four hits, and a homer in two innings while striking out two. He needed a sterling defensive play by CF Mauricio Dubon to escape with even that little damage.

The good news: Justin Dirden decided to show off his power right at the outset of ST. He homered in Game 1, homered yesterday, and is 3-3 overall.

And I repeat the earlier disclaimer: In both cases, you probably shouldn’t draw too strong of conclusions due to the small sample sizes and unrealistic competition, but draw whatever conclusions you want from these early performances.

Today, the Astros and the Mets meet again in ST action, this time televised nationally on ESPN.

Luis Garcia starts for the Astros. It will be particularly interesting to see how Garcia, he of the rock-a-bye-baby pitching delivery, adjusts to the pitch clock. He will face one of the Mets’ quality starters, Jose Quintana.

Here are the starting lineups. Of course, don’t expect anyone to stay in the game very long.

Follow the Game

Watch: National - ESPN

Listen: Astros - KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2